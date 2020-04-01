Press Releases EMKA (UK) Ltd. Press Release

Receive press releases from EMKA (UK) Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: EMKA Compression Latches Offer Special Performance for Standard Applications

Coventry, United Kingdom, April 01, 2020 --(



Compression latches are available ex-stock for external installations such as railways, street furniture, oil and gas facilities, specialist vehicles – e.g. motor homes, mobile caravans, static caravans, also for HVAC. They are becoming increasingly in demand for ordinary commercial/industrial situations where complete certainty of performance is required, e.g. in areas subject to wash-down or where a lock-and-forget operation is needed.



Materials include zinc-die, stainless steel and polyamide in “quarter-turn” style - 90°+90° operation (90° to close, 90° to compress), as well as swinghandle designs where operation of the lever handle creates the compression action. Coventry, United Kingdom, April 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Market leaders EMKA are delighted to announce that their compression latch technology continues to be applied to standard products, so increasing the performance available for standard applications in arduous environments – e.g. to IP69 where needed. EMKA compression latches enhance sealing and enclosure performance parameters such as security of door closure, greater envelope rigidity, more even gasket pull-down, as well as an improved user experience.Compression latches are available ex-stock for external installations such as railways, street furniture, oil and gas facilities, specialist vehicles – e.g. motor homes, mobile caravans, static caravans, also for HVAC. They are becoming increasingly in demand for ordinary commercial/industrial situations where complete certainty of performance is required, e.g. in areas subject to wash-down or where a lock-and-forget operation is needed.Materials include zinc-die, stainless steel and polyamide in “quarter-turn” style - 90°+90° operation (90° to close, 90° to compress), as well as swinghandle designs where operation of the lever handle creates the compression action. Contact Information EMKA (UK) Ltd.

Andy Billingham

024 7661 6505



https://www.emka.com/products/de_en/quarter-turns/quarter-turns/compression-latch.html



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from EMKA (UK) Ltd.