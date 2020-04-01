Syntrio Releases a Free Virus Prevention Training Video

Press Releases Syntrio Press Release

Deerfield, IL, April 01, 2020 --(



“At this critical period, we are all concerned about health and safety,” Syntrio CEO Bette Tomaszewicz stated. “It seems that conflicting information comes from various sources every minute of every day, making things challenging and scary for everyone. At Syntrio, we needed to do our part to keep employees, their families, businesses and communities safe.”



Syntrio released its free COVID-19 Virus Prevention video to highlight the precautions individuals can take to avoid contracting and transmitting the virus. By providing the defined steps to stay safe, the video helps viewers gain a sense of control in what can feel like an uncontrollable environment.



“We wanted to produce something that everyone can use,” according to Jason Lunday, Vice President of Product Development. “By providing the video in mp4 format and through an HTML URL, employers can easily share the content with their employees in a variety of ways, whether via email, intranet, display monitors around the workplace or showing during meetings virtually.”



As organizations around the world began rapidly adapting to combat COVID-19 coronavirus, Syntrio recognized it was dramatically impacting individuals, organizations, governments and the entire global economy. Company staff hope that this free Virus Prevention video can ease some of the worry associated with this unprecedented time.



About Syntrio



