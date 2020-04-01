DDPY is Now Offering DDPY KIDZ Free on Their Website

Press Releases DDP Yoga Inc. Press Release

And continuing to market their "Every day is Veterans Day" slogan, offering the program to all Active Duty and Retired Military.

Any press or interviews requests can be sent to Tasha Cicherillo, Director of Marketing and PR at DDPY, email: tasha@ddpyoga.com Atlanta, GA, April 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Diamond Dallas Page is taking his message of “Fitness Inspiration” mainstream as the world deals with slow paced life indoors. The DDPY program App has been thriving through the quarantine; seeing sales increasing more than 80% in the last month. The revolutionary DDPY App includes more than 300 DDPY workouts, healthy recipes in both written and video formats, fully integrated body composition tracking system, inspirational videos delivered by DDP and other transformation stories, and so much more.“I have spent years developing this app, along with the President of DDPY, Steve Yu. We paid close attention to what people wanted and added the things that they needed into a single application that offers a full service DDPY program; all at your finger tips,” Dallas explains.While the promotion of the DDPY app has been the focal point of his recent press and interviews, Dallas also discusses his continuous work with the US Veterans. Initiating the quote “Every Day is Veterans Day” is something that Dallas Page is very passionate about; offering 50% off the DDPY program to all active and retired Military. Another important objective in their recent marketing efforts includes the release of their DDPY KIDZ 3-part video series, which has now been offered on their website free of charge.“Kids are out of school, not able to attend sports, and generally not moving enough. DDPY KIDZ gives them the opportunity to continue to be active while staying indoors. We are happy to offer these videos free of charge, helping the parents and the kids during this time.” Dallas says.DDPY is working hard to do their part during this difficult time, initiating at home workouts and offering healthy eating habits through their app. The overall goal is to keep people moving, active and feeling productive as the self quarantine requirements are in place. Dallas Page is making himself available for any large format interviews via Skype, call in, and/or podcast formats.Any press or interviews requests can be sent to Tasha Cicherillo, Director of Marketing and PR at DDPY, email: tasha@ddpyoga.com Contact Information DDP Yoga Inc.

Tasha Cicherillo

310-968-4518



www.ddpy.com



