The Clearwater Community Volunteers Help from Home

Volunteers of the Clearwater Community Volunteers create "how to" videos from home to benefit local nonprofits.

Clearwater, FL, April 01, 2020

Volunteers of the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center have resolved to help their community from home by creating informational Facebook videos to help local nonprofits or to share good news with their neighbors. Such "how to" videos include: how to facilitate charity work; or scheduled interviews with community activists and artists that highlight their works. The videos are available on the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center Facebook page.

By way of example, Petrina Sharp, a freelance artist who has created paintings for many hotels, including the Ritz Carlton of Santa Barbara, made a video demonstration of how to blend and shade paint for a professional grade painting for Girl Scouts Troop 32728 who are creating artwork for group homes.

"We invite any nonprofit to request a video from our volunteers on subjects of interest," said Michael Soltero, Manager of the CCV Center. "Sometimes it can be hard to figure out how to achieve the change you want to see as a nonprofit, so our volunteers are here to help make that happen."

Upcoming videos include demonstrations on utilizing social media to increase a nonprofit's reach into the community by Markets for Makers founder Natalie Nagengast, to growing organic vegetables with limited space using "tower gardening" with Master Gardener, Jai McFall.

"Our volunteers are looking for creative ways to help others," said Michael Soltero, Manager of the CCV Center. "Truly, we could not do what we do for our community without their support and determination to make a difference."

To request a video for your nonprofit or to find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 27 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater. Based on the fundamentals developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the CCV Center works with area non-profits to help them better attain their goals.

Contact Information
Church of Scientology FSO

Clemence Chevrot

727-467-6860



http://www.scientology-fso.org



