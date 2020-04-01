Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Church of Scientology Press Release

Receive press releases from Church of Scientology: By Email RSS Feeds: Scientology Volunteer Minister’s Pinellas County Blood Drive Saves Lives

On Saturday, March 21st, 2020 the Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Florida held their bimonthly Blood Drive with OneBlood assisting the United States to replenish blood bank shortages during the world-wide health crisis. OneBlood collected 52 pints of healthy blood from donors.

Clearwater, FL, April 01, 2020 --



The US Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams called on healthy Americans to donate blood. "You can still go out and give blood. We’re worried about potential blood shortages in the future. Social distancing does not have to mean social disengagement," said Adams on NBC News, March 18th.



On Saturday, the 21st of March, the Scientology Volunteers Ministers arranged with OneBlood to have two fully equipped “Blood Buses” to assist donors on South Garden Avenue in Downtown Clearwater. Each bus adhered to the Center for Disease Control recommendations to protect all participating donors. Those waiting to donate were directed to wait six feet apart so as to maintain social distancing.



For the last 30 years, the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization has been organizing annual blood drives with non-profit organizations that facilitate blood donation services. Such examples are the Florida Blood Services and OneBlood. In 2015 the Church stepped up its efforts, with the help of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers, and increased their blood drives to bimonthly support.



“Our purpose to help stems from the motto of the Volunteer Ministers, ‘Something can be done about it,’” said Ms. Glendy Goodsell, the Executive Director of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Florida. “A gift of blood is a gift of life and this is one of the many ways we partner with organizations to improve the quality of life.”



Ms. Linda Leach, Account Representative of OneBlood said in response, “Thank you for the great blood drive in downtown Clearwater! We saw 61 amazing blood donors with 51 pints collected! One pint of blood saves three lives, potentially touching 153 patients. Please acknowledge all the donators in some way as they are truly heroes!”



The Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Florida’s next blood drive is planned for May 16th.



OneBlood is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) community asset responsible for providing safe, available and affordable blood.



About The Scientology Volunteer Ministers:

Amber Skjelset

(727) 467-6966



www.scientology.org



