Digital Defense Earns 5-Star Rating in the 2020 CRN® Partner Program Guide

Quick on-boarding, platform ease of use, unparalleled support and revenue building tools give channel providers recipe for success.

San Antonio, TX, April 06, 2020



About Digital Defense

Serving clients across numerous industries, Digital Defense’s innovative and leading-edge technology helps organizations safeguard sensitive data and eases the burdens associated with information security. Frontline.Cloud, the original Security SaaS platform, delivers unparalleled accuracy and efficiencies through multiple systems including Frontline Vulnerability Manager (Frontline VM™), Frontline Web Application Scanning (Frontline WAS™), Frontline Active Threat Sweep™(Frontline ATS™) and Frontline Pen Test™, while SecurED®, the company’s security awareness training, promotes employees’ security-minded behavior. The Digital Defense Frontline suite of products, underpinned by patented technology and complemented with superior service and support, are highly-regarded by industry experts, as illustrated by the company’s designation as 2018 Global Vulnerability Management Customer Value Leadership Award, #10 ranking in Black Book Market Research's list of Compliance & Risk Management Solutions, a five-star review in SC Magazineand CRN 5-Starrating.



Contact Digital Defense at 888-273-1412. Visit www.digitaldefense.com, our blog, LinkedIn, or follow @Digital_Defenseon on Twitter.



About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com



Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook San Antonio, TX, April 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Digital Defense, Inc. today announced that it has received another 5-Star rating from CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2020 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is the definitive listing of the most rewarding partner programs from technology companies that provide products and services through the IT channel. The 5-Star rating is awarded to an elite group of companies that offer solution providers the best of the best in their partner programs.Digital Defense has created a channel program that offers partners a path to success through an easy-to-do business model. For a channel partner, this includes: a dedicated Channel Account Team accompanied with Technical Account Managers that can work with customer requests, the ability for quick creation of proposals outlining customer requests and protection on new deals for increased margins and renewals for their customer base. Digital Defense advantages include a cloud-native system that minimizes complexity and the total cost of ownership up to 60%, as well as increased revenue potential through access to multiple solutions, and anytime access to the partner portal.Channel partners, inclusive of managed service providers and value-added resellers, understand that smart pricing and packaging drives monthly recurring revenue goals, and delivery of real value. Secure managed service offerings lower the cost of customer acquisition and drive differentiation more than just bolting on another vendor.The Digital Defense Frontline.Cloud vulnerability and threat management platform’s multi-tenant architecture is extremely appealing to partners, offering maximum efficiency and scale through unique features that allow the seamless management of their customers and access to multiple solutions in one convenient portal.“A true multi-tenant platform is critical to the success of MSPs and MSSPs, however, many face frustrations with vulnerability and threat management solutions that are not built in a fashion that facilitates the efficient management of multiple clients,” said Bob Layton, of Digital Defense, Inc. “Frontline.Cloud is a true multi-tenant platform with features that streamline rapid provisioning, management, isolation and proof of value reporting, all essential to the success of our managed service partner ecosystem.”“With the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers need partners that can keep pace and support their growing business,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s Partner Program Guide features insight into the strengths and benefits of each company’s program to identify those that truly support and drive positive change within the IT channel.”The Channel Company’s research team analyzed each vendor’s partner program to determine the 2020 5-Star ratings. Each was scored based on several factors, including investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication. Based on that assessment, the partner program with Digital Defense stands among the elite technology suppliers in the IT channel, providing maximum value and support for solution providers.The 2020 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.About Digital DefenseServing clients across numerous industries, Digital Defense’s innovative and leading-edge technology helps organizations safeguard sensitive data and eases the burdens associated with information security. Frontline.Cloud, the original Security SaaS platform, delivers unparalleled accuracy and efficiencies through multiple systems including Frontline Vulnerability Manager (Frontline VM™), Frontline Web Application Scanning (Frontline WAS™), Frontline Active Threat Sweep™(Frontline ATS™) and Frontline Pen Test™, while SecurED®, the company’s security awareness training, promotes employees’ security-minded behavior. The Digital Defense Frontline suite of products, underpinned by patented technology and complemented with superior service and support, are highly-regarded by industry experts, as illustrated by the company’s designation as 2018 Global Vulnerability Management Customer Value Leadership Award, #10 ranking in Black Book Market Research's list of Compliance & Risk Management Solutions, a five-star review in SC Magazineand CRN 5-Starrating.Contact Digital Defense at 888-273-1412. Visit www.digitaldefense.com, our blog, LinkedIn, or follow @Digital_Defenseon on Twitter.About The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.comFollow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook Contact Information MRB Public Relations

