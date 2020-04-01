1440 Launches Coronavirus Resource Page

Press Releases 1440 Media Press Release

Chicago, IL, April 01, 2020 --(



1440’s coronavirus resource page, which will be updated regularly, contains everything one needs to understand the coronavirus pandemic, with expert-curated resources from 1440. Drawing from a select group of experts, all with Ph.D’s in various science fields, 1440’s coronavirus resource page includes news, data, infographics, explainers, and more to keep the public up-to-date on the global pandemic.



In explaining the reason for creating the resource page, 1440 co-founder Dr. Andrew Steigerwald explained, “As with our daily digest, our focus is ensuring that our subscribers get the most accurate information possible, free from bias. Facing a tsunami of coronavirus news, many have asked for a place to find accurate, up-to-date information on the pandemic. We’re happy we can provide those resources to our readers.”



Chicago, IL, April 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The 1440 Daily Digest launched a coronavirus resource page this week, responding to consumer demand for accurate, up-to-date information on the COVID-19 outbreak. The new page can be accessed at https://experts.join1440.com/.

1440's coronavirus resource page, which will be updated regularly, contains everything one needs to understand the coronavirus pandemic, with expert-curated resources from 1440. Drawing from a select group of experts, all with Ph.D's in various science fields, 1440's coronavirus resource page includes news, data, infographics, explainers, and more to keep the public up-to-date on the global pandemic.

In explaining the reason for creating the resource page, 1440 co-founder Dr. Andrew Steigerwald explained, "As with our daily digest, our focus is ensuring that our subscribers get the most accurate information possible, free from bias. Facing a tsunami of coronavirus news, many have asked for a place to find accurate, up-to-date information on the pandemic. We're happy we can provide those resources to our readers."

The 1440 Daily Digest is a daily email newsletter with 250,000 subscribers that covers culture, science, sports, politics, business, and more - all in a 5-minute read.

