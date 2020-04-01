The Knowledge Group Updates Its Bundled CLE Offerings as COVID-19 Continues



A live blog has also been launched to help lawyers monitor the changing CLE requirements.

The Knowledge Group’s new CLE Bundles now include more courses that enable attorneys to fulfill their entire credit requirements as easily as possible. For example, the Georgia online bundle, which previously included 6 credits, now allows lawyers to fulfill 12 CLE hours. They are also reducing the rate of their on-demand (self-study) state bundles by 15% until further notice.



Other states offered with modified bundles include Delaware, Florida, Texas, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.



A Live Blog

As of this writing, the majority of states have already waived their live in-person CLE requirements and have extended reporting deadlines. Further changes to reporting deadlines and continuing education credits are expected as the outbreak continues to unfold.



Founder Tom LaPointe says, “We’ve launched a live blog that we will continue to update with the changing continuing education requirements on a state-by-state basis. We are seeing that a number of CLE authorities nationwide are adjusting requirements and deadlines, so we want to keep our users updated with the latest changes as they are available in one, easy-to-read article.”



He adds, “Our priority remains the same. We want to make it easy for our users to meet their continuing education credit requirements with the best content we can possibly provide. We also want our customers to remain safe and well while doing so.”



The live blog can be accessed at https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/blogs/covid-19-continuing-ed-requirements-live-blog/.



About The Knowledge Group

The Knowledge Group is a leading provider of online continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, and other professionals in many more industries for over a decade. Over 100,000 educated & counting!



