Hodusoft Offers Social Media Integration in Omnichannel Contact Center Software

Hodusoft's Social Media Integration in its Omnichannel Contact Center Software promotes business in these corona virus hit times and also lets you show your humane side.

It is normal for management to focus on productivity, throughputs and returns in call center operations. Purely from the business angle you will find that including social media channels like Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram and Twitter do make life easy for agents and deliver a better customer experience. Hodusoft’s omnichannel contact center software now includes all these channels. Agents will find it is a pleasure to be able to handle all these channels in addition to email, voice and chat through a single dashboard. It helps them to get work done better.



Social media inclusion takes on another dimension in these corona virus hit times. It helps call centers go beyond the call of duty and show a humane side to their operations. They can share useful tips with people on social media. They can assist in getting affected people to hospitals or get help to them through the social channels. Important government notifications may be broadcast through such channels to create awareness. Call centers have the infrastructure and people to provide social services through social media and doing so will enhance their reputation besides serving humanity.



Since there always is a risk of corona virus infection the common practice these days is to have employees work from home wherever possible. In this regard too social media integrated omnichannel contact center software facilitate call centers and agents to maintain normal work routines and provide customer services to their clients. However, it is a fact that many call centers may not have social channels included in their solution. Hodusoft can provide urgent integration of Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Whatsapp in existing call center software and help such call centers facilitate from home work besides providing some social community related humanitarian services.



Where it is not possible to integrate social media integration into call center solutions Hodusoft provides hosted omnichannel solution that call centers can use on a temporary basis. They do not have to pay any exorbitant amount upfront for the software since it is a pay as you go model. This solution can be live and streaming in less than an hour. Call centers adopting Hodusoft’s solution can serve customers better and help their agents stay on top even as they work from home for as long as corona pandemic lasts. Everyone benefits.



Call centers interested in immediate adoption of social channels into their contact center software or wishing to temporarily subscribe to Hodusoft’s contact center solution may get in touch by phone on 91 8866728362, 1-707-708-4638 or chat live on https://hodusoft.com/contact-center-software/.



Ahmedabad, India, April 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Hodusoft's omnichannel contact center software has the full suite of social media integration like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Whatsapp in addition to a host of other features. Now, Hodusoft offers to integrate these social media platforms into omnichannel contact center software that contact centers use. This will help contact centers maintain business continuity as well as show a human side in these corona virus hit times.

