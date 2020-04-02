Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems 2020 Will Now be Remote Access Only, Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: Future Armoured Vehicles Systems 2020 will be held as a virtual conference, following concerns over COVID-19 and public gatherings.

London, United Kingdom, April 02, 2020 --(



Following concerns over COVID-19 and public gatherings, SMi Group have made the decision to make the conference remote access only. All speakers, attendees and sponsors will be able to access the full conference and its materials, and will be able to log on remotely via the internet.



This year’s conference will host experts from the most forward-thinking nations who will provide detailed analysis and an overview of cutting-edge weapon and large calibre ammunition systems, and how they are revolutionising mounted close combat lethality.



The full agenda and speaker line-up is available to view online at: http://www.fav-ws.com/prcom4



2020 Highlights:



• Keynote briefings from senior managers from leading armoured vehicle programmes from across the NATO-aligned world

• A unique emphasis on developing versatile lethality capabilities by exploiting open electronic architectures and a modular approach to weapon system integration

• Focused and high-level discussion featuring technical managers and project engineers from both military and industry

• Generating knowledge and expertise following recent procurement processes within international militaries



Interested parties can register for the conference at: http://www.fav-ws.com/prcom4



Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems

3rd – 4th June 2020

London, UK [Remote Access Only]

Sponsored by: John Cockerill | Lockheed Martin



Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.fav-ws.com/prcom4



