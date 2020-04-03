Press Releases Pathway Hyundai Press Release

Receive press releases from Pathway Hyundai: By Email RSS Feeds: Announcement Regarding COVID-19: Pathway Hyundai is Open for Business

Pathway Hyundai is Open for Business and committed to providing essential automotive services during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Ottawa, Canada, April 03, 2020 --(



Service:

· Extra sanitary measures in place for all service department staff while your vehicle is here.

· Full pick-up and drop-off service concierge for local customers. Daily spots are limited, please book ahead.

· Disinfection of all vehicle touchpoints at time of pick up and drop off.

· Service waiting area and parts retail counter are closed until further notice due to enhanced health and safety measures.

· Retail parts available for pickup at reception. Please call ahead.

· 24/7 Online appointment booking.

· Service all makes and models.



Sales:

· Courtesy at home test drive, at home trade in appraisal, and remote build and price.

· Enhanced online team available to answer all inquires.

· Limited sales staff available to ensure proper physical distancing in the showroom.

· Controlled access through main entrance with sanitary items available for all employees and customers.



With these adjustments, Pathway Hyundai temporary business hours are:



Service: Monday to Friday: 7:00am - 6:00pm Saturday: Closed

Sales: Monday to Friday: 9:00am - 6:00pm Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm



Pathway Hyundai is here to help. Book your service appointment at: www.pathwayhyundai.com/service/appointment/. Ottawa, Canada, April 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Pathway Hyundai is committed to providing essential automotive services to their customers as we all do our part to stay safe during the COVID-19 global pandemic. Consistent with recommendations from the provincial government and health care officials, Pathway Hyundai has taken every precaution to ensure the health and safety of their employees and customers. Pathway Hyundai has made notable changes to their business and are here should you need them.Service:· Extra sanitary measures in place for all service department staff while your vehicle is here.· Full pick-up and drop-off service concierge for local customers. Daily spots are limited, please book ahead.· Disinfection of all vehicle touchpoints at time of pick up and drop off.· Service waiting area and parts retail counter are closed until further notice due to enhanced health and safety measures.· Retail parts available for pickup at reception. Please call ahead.· 24/7 Online appointment booking.· Service all makes and models.Sales:· Courtesy at home test drive, at home trade in appraisal, and remote build and price.· Enhanced online team available to answer all inquires.· Limited sales staff available to ensure proper physical distancing in the showroom.· Controlled access through main entrance with sanitary items available for all employees and customers.With these adjustments, Pathway Hyundai temporary business hours are:Service: Monday to Friday: 7:00am - 6:00pm Saturday: ClosedSales: Monday to Friday: 9:00am - 6:00pm Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pmPathway Hyundai is here to help. Book your service appointment at: www.pathwayhyundai.com/service/appointment/. Contact Information Pathway Hyundai

Derek Stewart

613-704-4703



https://pathwayhyundai.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Pathway Hyundai