Pathway Hyundai

Press Release

Pathway Hyundai

Announcement Regarding COVID-19: Pathway Hyundai is Open for Business


Pathway Hyundai is Open for Business and committed to providing essential automotive services during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Ottawa, Canada, April 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Pathway Hyundai is committed to providing essential automotive services to their customers as we all do our part to stay safe during the COVID-19 global pandemic. Consistent with recommendations from the provincial government and health care officials, Pathway Hyundai has taken every precaution to ensure the health and safety of their employees and customers. Pathway Hyundai has made notable changes to their business and are here should you need them.

Service:
· Extra sanitary measures in place for all service department staff while your vehicle is here.
· Full pick-up and drop-off service concierge for local customers. Daily spots are limited, please book ahead.
· Disinfection of all vehicle touchpoints at time of pick up and drop off.
· Service waiting area and parts retail counter are closed until further notice due to enhanced health and safety measures.
· Retail parts available for pickup at reception. Please call ahead.
· 24/7 Online appointment booking.
· Service all makes and models.

Sales:
· Courtesy at home test drive, at home trade in appraisal, and remote build and price.
· Enhanced online team available to answer all inquires.
· Limited sales staff available to ensure proper physical distancing in the showroom.
· Controlled access through main entrance with sanitary items available for all employees and customers.

With these adjustments, Pathway Hyundai temporary business hours are:

Service: Monday to Friday: 7:00am - 6:00pm Saturday: Closed
Sales: Monday to Friday: 9:00am - 6:00pm Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm

Pathway Hyundai is here to help. Book your service appointment at: www.pathwayhyundai.com/service/appointment/.
Contact Information
Pathway Hyundai
Derek Stewart
613-704-4703
Contact
https://pathwayhyundai.com/

