Sencore Announces an Added Rental Option to Their Already Extensive Portfolio of Solutions and Services

Sioux Falls, SD, April 02, 2020 --(



Do you have an event coming up that is only slated for 3 months? Or maybe you need to conduct in-house lab testing for only 6 months? Perhaps you don’t have the extra capital available? If the answer was yes to any of those applications, then the solution is Sencore's newly available rental option. Sencore is now able to offer the option to rent the needed equipment for your upcoming project on a monthly basis. For more information about Sencore's rental program, contact Jim Fruit, Business Development Manager directly at jim.fruit@sencore.com, or +1.605.978.4634.



As with all of their products and services, Sencore is backed by their best-in-class customer support team.



About Sencore

Chelsea Hamann

605-978-4600



www.sencore.com



