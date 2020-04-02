National Medicare Supplement Insurance Industry Summit Rescheduled by AAMSI

Press Releases American Association for Medicare Supplement... Press Release

The 2020 national Medicare Supplement insurance industry conference has been rescheduled by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. The 2021 event will take place in Chicago.

The conference set to take place May 13-15, 2020 in Chicago will now be held June 2-4, 2021 according to the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance the conference organizers.



"We were on track to have a record-setting conference," shares Jesse Slome, director of the organization. "We went from 82 exhibit booth spaces in 2019 to selling out 132 booths and registration was running ahead of prior years."



The conference has been rescheduled to take place at the Schaumburg Convention Center just outside of Chicago's O'Hare airport.



Most of the sponsors and exhibitors are rolling their involvement forward to the 2021 event. "With the continued growth of Medicare Supplement I am confident we will be able to sell out again," Slome adds.



