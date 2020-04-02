PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
National Medicare Supplement Insurance Industry Summit Rescheduled by AAMSI


The 2020 national Medicare Supplement insurance industry conference has been rescheduled by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. The 2021 event will take place in Chicago.

Los Angeles, CA, April 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The 2020 National Medicare Supplement Insurance Summit has been rescheduled due to the Coronavirus.

The conference set to take place May 13-15, 2020 in Chicago will now be held June 2-4, 2021 according to the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance the conference organizers.

"We were on track to have a record-setting conference," shares Jesse Slome, director of the organization. "We went from 82 exhibit booth spaces in 2019 to selling out 132 booths and registration was running ahead of prior years."

The conference has been rescheduled to take place at the Schaumburg Convention Center just outside of Chicago's O'Hare airport.

Most of the sponsors and exhibitors are rolling their involvement forward to the 2021 event. "With the continued growth of Medicare Supplement I am confident we will be able to sell out again," Slome adds.

The 2021 conference will include its free day for insurance agents who market Medicare and other senior insurance products. To learn more visit www.medicaresupp.org/chicago or call the association at 818-597-3205.
Contact Information
American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance
Jesse R. Slome
818-597-3205
Contact
www.medicaresupp.org

