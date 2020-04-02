Tech Start Up VBOUT Offers US Distressed Businesses Free Marketing Automation Support

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases VBOUT Press Release

Free marketing automation to drive revenue, keep businesses afloat and keep staff employed.

However, the situation has given an opportunity for the rise of online communications, making it the primary channel to keep in touch with staff and clients. For this reason, marketing automation provider VBOUT is offering their platform for free to US small businesses and distressed businesses as a way to help mitigate the downward turn many will face.



Whilst the stimulus package supports these businesses with loans, VBOUT’s idea is to provide free communication tools to facilitate more regular, focused and responsive marketing messages to clients. This creates open communication on how the business is operating in these times, how customers can continue supporting them and allows businesses to distinguish any fears customers may have around the crisis.



Ultimately the goal is to drive more revenue to keep businesses operating and staff employed. This will not only generate leads and improve conversion from existing customers but also new customers for immediate and ongoing business once the crisis fades away.



Marketing automation allows businesses to operate multiple responsive marketing campaigns that run automatically by themselves and only need setting up once. The automation enables cause and effect style campaigns; someone visits a website or channel, the system detects this action and automatically triggers a follow up action. This could be someone adding an item to the basket on a website, someone viewing a restaurant’s online food menu or a gym’s facebook live classes and the system automatically follows up. Numerous sequences can be pre-programmed depending on the content the customer engages with and the action the business wants them to take afterwards.



VBOUT is making this service free through June 1st with no ongoing commitment but the option to extend at $50 a month. They will help set up these communications across email and social media and create automatic followup communications accordingly. They will be providing bi-weekly webinar tutorials, live chat support, self-guided tutorials and Q&As to help customers share ideas and best practice.



What’s being offered:



Unlimited contacts in the database

5K email send per month

5 linked social media accounts

5 landing pages

2 automations

Analytics



Businesses wanting to participate can apply at bit.ly/vbout-covid19support



Richard Fallah CEO of VBOUT explains “We need to come together as a global community and support each other. Automation is proven to generate a 417% increase in revenue*. Hopefully we can help distressed businesses across the US benefit from this.”



About VBOUT



VBOUT.com is a New York based start up operating since 2015.



VBOUT is an all-in-one, easy-to-use marketing automation platform that helps you capture leads, drive prospects through your funnel and retain customers. In addition, lead scoring, in-depth user profiles, dynamic segmentation and conversion tracking ensure you have the visibility you need to convert your hottest leads.



For more information contact Georges Fallah at hello@vbout.com or +1.800.824.9619



References



“Automation is proven to generate a 417% increase in revenue* when part of a joined up process according to Digital Doughnut https://resources.digitaldoughnut.com/partner/act-on/marketing-automation-quick-start-guide--learn-how-to-accelerate-your-return-on-investment-450?t=1



“$225 billion revenue loss and 7 million jobs” https://www.marketwatch.com/story/national-restaurant-association-forecasts-225-billion-loss-up-to-7-million-jobs-lost-due-to-coronavirus-2020-03-20



“Airlines - US and Canadian airlines expected to lose $21.1 billion” and “Automakers - which could decline by as much as 20% year on year” https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/03/20/us-industries-being-devastated-by-the-coronavirus-travel-hotels-food/111431804/



“Hotels - losses of $1.4 billion a week”

Georges Fallah

1 800 824 9619



www.vbout.com



