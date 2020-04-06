Entab Infotech P Ltd: Empowering Schools with the Advanced EdTech Solutions

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Entab Infotech Pvt Ltd Press Release

The EdTech solutions helps schools to manage the daily administrative tasks such as attendance tracking and management, online fee management, student information system, etc.

New Delhi, India, April 06, 2020 --(



Students of the 21st Century are addicted to gizmos and gadgets and respond well when technology is used in the classrooms. Hence, tools such as school management software, and learning management software become essential. These solutions help schools in achieving better outcomes.



Below pointers further, explain why technological innovations play an important role in the success of a school.



Technological solutions provide automation to schools. The work that requires a lot of manpower and traditional methods can be performed with the help of digital tools. School management software is one such example that automates the process of administration of a school.



Latest technologies such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality are changing the world of education by making classes more interactive and engaging than ever. These technologies provide digital stimulation to students which helps in understanding concepts in a better way.



Artificial intelligence is yet another technology that is not only changing the way teaching and learning happens but is also helping schools in the daily operations of management and administration.



Another way technology is helping schools include tools such as online lectures, online tests and assessment, digital teaching solutions, and mobile apps for smoother communication between parents and teachers.



Entab is one of the leading names in India that has been empowering schools with the best EdTech solutions over the last 20 years. The company’s school ERP software, CampusCare® ERP is known as the most preferred school management software in the country that has been trusted by more than 1500 schools.



The software helps schools to manage the daily administrative tasks such as attendance tracking and management, online fee management, student information system, etc.



CampusCare® i-Learn is Entab’s latest innovation which is a revolutionary school learning management software equipped with modern technologies such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and active 3D. The product comes with more than 5100 3D learning resources that help teachers to make classes more engaging and productive. Students can learn with better ways of learning and understand topics in an effective way.



Jitender Kumar

+91 9810517906



www.entab.in/

B-227, Okhla Industrial Area Phase 1, Delhi - 110020



