Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic Health Centers Are Open; Telehealth Services Expanded

In response to COVID-19, Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic is expanding its Telehealth service so patients can get care from their home.

“Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic is here with you - wherever you are. We are proud to use technology and innovation to reach people with the health care and information they need, when they need it. In these uncertain times, we're committed to connecting patients to care, no matter what,” said Vincent Russell, President & CEO of PPHP. “We know this situation will disproportionately impact the communities we serve - people of color, people with low incomes, and the LGTBQ community - and we want to do all we can to assist them. Our Telehealth service is one way to accomplish that goal.”



“We have expanded our services available through Telehealth to reduce the number of people in our health centers while still providing essential in-center care to those who need it,” said Dr. Meera Shah, Chief Medical Officer of PPHP. “Pregnancy-related care, particularly prenatal care and abortion care, is essential, especially now when there is so much insecurity around jobs, food, paychecks, and child care. We know that sexual and reproductive health care cannot wait, even during a pandemic.”



Through Telehealth, patients can access services with fewer visits or without needing to visit a health center at all. PPHP is committed to answering patient’s questions, managing prescriptions, and helping address sexual and reproductive health care needs remotely. Through PPHP’s Telehealth service, patients can receive care for birth control, emergency contraception, sexually transmitted infection (STI) testing and treatment, HIV testing and education, PrEP and PEP for HIV prevention, Gender Affirming Care, and more.



Tricia Fleming

914-467-7329



www.pphp.org



