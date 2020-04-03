PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Rob Stroh Composer

Composer Rob Stroh Releases Relaxation Album


Music specially written as an antidote to anxiety during the challenges of Corona Virus.

London, United Kingdom, April 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Composer Rob Stroh today announced the release of The Relaxation Album - a specially produced collection of 8 music tracks created to help bring peace and well-being.

The challenges of COVID-19 are affecting the mental and emotional health of many; stress and anxiety levels are soaring. Rob wrote this music as an antidote to all of this and is making it available as a free download.

Rob says, “People all over the world are recognising the value of the arts to positively affect our lives during difficult times and have been turning to music to help them through the current challenges of isolation and illness.

"My hope is that this music will move people from a place of feeling overwhelmed into a more peaceful and relaxed state.”

For more information on The Relaxation Album and to download a copy, visit www.robstroh.com/freealbum

About Rob Stroh: Rob is a London based composer, orchestrator and arranger. He writes original music for the screen and the concert hall.
Contact Information
Rob Stroh Composer
Rob Stroh
+447713701548
Contact
www.robstroh.com

