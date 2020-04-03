United Thinkers Implements an Effective Cost Reduction Strategy

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases United Thinkers Press Release

United Thinkers comes up with a flexible payment technology offering to mitigate the consequences of the new economic recession.

New York, NY, April 03, 2020



United Thinkers, working jointly with its channel partners, has improved its UniPay Gateway payment technology offering, allowing users to cushion the effects of the coronavirus business impact. The pandemic might leave many businesses and whole industries paralyzed, bringing on severe recession. So, in the present-day circumstances it is natural for companies to look for ways of reducing their costs. United Thinkers, empowered by flexibility and robustness paradigms, offers a whole range of approaches, from targeted transaction processing cost reduction to development of the whole business-specific inhouse infrastructure, allowing merchants with large processing volumes to, again, reduce their costs.



In spite of economic recession, companies that use UniPay Gateway as their primary payment management solution, are able to retain their profits and reduce both direct and indirect payment processing costs to minimum. The technology has been developed by a team of payment experts based on more than a decade of experience within the industry. UniPay Gateway payment solution targets broad categories of merchant services industry players, such as large corporations, payment service providers, payment facilitators, and software companies that decide to take payment experience in house. It is successfully used by many businesses worldwide, including the largest players and Fortune companies.



Cost reduction strategy, offered by United Thinkers, is built around implementation of its UniPay Gateway solution. It includes several conceptual steps. First, it allows you to minimize your credit card processing fees, thanks to consolidation of transaction processing volumes of all your departments, subsidiaries, and channel partners, and streamlining them into a unified processing API. Second, it allows you to automate as much of the process as possible. If such operations as merchant onboarding, payment reconciliation, reporting, chargeback management, account updating, and others, are still preformed manually in your business model, it is time to automate them and redirect the respective personnel to other, higher-priority tasks. Third, thanks to transparency of customer experience, you can reduce the amount of time and other resources you spend on servicing of tech support calls. Finally, one of the main advantages of UniPay Gateway technology is its robustness and flexibility. UniPay Gateway product is available in both hosted version and licensable open-source-code version, which you can take in-house and customize according to your business needs.



“Impact of coronavirus on economy is no longer a looming prospect, but a tangible reality. While in times of economic growth and bull market an intuitive strategy followed by many companies is to increase the sales, when recession strikes, the chances of sales growth become scarce, and the right thing to do is shift the focus to cost reduction. Even 50 basis points transaction cost reduction makes a difference, especially, on large processing volume,” says United Thinkers president, Eugene Kipnis. “In an effort to help our existing and future customers retain their profit margins in times of the coming economic recession, we have come up with a unified, fully automated, transparent, and robust technology offering, allowing users to minimize their payment processing costs. In contrast to standardized cloud solutions, offered by major providers, our technology can be used either as hosted solution, or as a customizable open-source licensed product. This feature makes it even more flexible, and thus, responsive to the present-day market challenges.”



Feel free to request free consultations with the payment specialists at unipaygateway.com and learn how UniPay Gateway technology can help your particular business stay afloat during the coming recession: https://bit.ly/2wX8Vgf



About UniPay

The appeal of the UniPay Platform is the open-source nature, affordable cost, robust omni-channel feature set, as well as the advanced API’s and wide variety of Code Samples for easy integrations.



The components of UniPay are UniCharge, UniBill, and UniRead Modules (www.UniPayGateway.com):

UniPay Gateway platform has numerous APIs, its own EMV terminal solution, and mobile solution. It is integrated with all major processors and payment facilitation platforms in North America.

To receive more information, please contact Info@UnitedThinkers.com



About United Thinkers (www.UnitedThinkers.com)

