Realtor Anneliese Ostrowe Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the Englewood, Florida, Office

Sarasota, FL, April 03, 2020 --



With a strong background as a mortgage loan specialist and executive real estate assistant, Ostrowe provides a high level of professionalism and service to clients and colleagues. She began as a Licensed Administrative Assistant for a top-producing real estate team, and quickly moved to Management, Transaction & Listing Coordinator as well as Lead Buyer Specialist. She gathered an incredible amount of knowledge and skill and eventually became her own Single Agent.



The move to RE/MAX Alliance Group “has elevated me into a higher level of business with increased support, allowing me to provide a more custom and catered level of service to my clients,” Ostrowe said.



Born in Germany to a military family and raised in the Southwest Gulf Coast of Florida, Ostrowe is married and the mother of three wonderful boys. She is active in charity organizations serving her community, children and veterans, and has a passion for real estate, cooking, social media, marketing and technology.



The Englewood office is located at 2230 South McCall Road. Ostrowe can be reached at (863) 244-3724 or aostrowerealtor@gmail.com.



Sheila Brannan Longo

(941) 355-3006



www.alliancegroupfl.com

Media Contact:

Thomas & Brannan Communications

www.thomasbrannan.com



