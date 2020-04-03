Association Study Reveals Coronavirus Impact on Medicare Supplement Insurance Agents

Press Releases American Association for Medicare Supplement... Press Release

The Coronavirus has had less than expected impact on agents marketing Medicare Supplement insurance according to a survey of agents conducted by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.

"Nearly one-third of the agents participating in the online poll reported no impact on their business," explained Jesse Slome, director of the organization. "In fact, 10 percent of the surveyed agents reported an increase in business over the past month."



The Association's mini-poll queried Medicare Supplement insurance agents about both business as well as other relevant details. "A very small percentage are not working but most are still working between 6 and 10 hour days," Slome noted. "The virus hasn't impacted the 11,000 Americans who turn 65 every day and need to make a decision regarding their Medicare insurance."



Just over one in five of the agents (22.5%) reported knowing someone who had contracted the Coronavirus.



In addition to keeping in contact with clients and prospects, the survey participants reported plans to use the month of April to organize their offices. Some 72.5 percent planned to spend the time watching educational videos or participating in webinars.



Los Angeles, CA, April 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Coronavirus has impacted agents who market Medicare Supplement insurance but not as much as expected. The findings of a new survey was released today by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance."Nearly one-third of the agents participating in the online poll reported no impact on their business," explained Jesse Slome, director of the organization. "In fact, 10 percent of the surveyed agents reported an increase in business over the past month."The Association's mini-poll queried Medicare Supplement insurance agents about both business as well as other relevant details. "A very small percentage are not working but most are still working between 6 and 10 hour days," Slome noted. "The virus hasn't impacted the 11,000 Americans who turn 65 every day and need to make a decision regarding their Medicare insurance."Just over one in five of the agents (22.5%) reported knowing someone who had contracted the Coronavirus.In addition to keeping in contact with clients and prospects, the survey participants reported plans to use the month of April to organize their offices. Some 72.5 percent planned to spend the time watching educational videos or participating in webinars.The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance hosts the leading online directory of local Medicare insurance agents. The free directory allows consumers to instantly see agents in their immediate area. No personal information is required to access the information. To learn more, go to www.medicaresupp.org where the full study findings are posted under the News Center.

