iDashboards Unveils COVID-19 Tracker Dashboard

Michigan-based software company iDashboards is using its data reporting and visualization platform to keep everyone informed with the latest data on the impact of COVID-19 around the world. Read the full release to view and interact with their coronavirus tracking dashboards.

The World Coronavirus Tracking Dashboard allows users to view data at a world-wide and country level. To interact with this dashboard, visit http://coronavirus.idashboards.com.



The US Coronavirus Tracker measures the impact at a state-level. View confirmed cases, mortality, and number of deaths for the nation as a whole and by state. Anyone can view and interact with US Coronavirus Tracker at http://gallery.idashboards.com/corona.



iDashboards believes that information is power and have made it their mission during this difficult time to keep everyone up-to-date with accurate statistics so we can be better prepared to combat this threat.



