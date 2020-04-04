Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Consulus Pte Ltd Press Release

Receive press releases from Consulus Pte Ltd: By Email RSS Feeds: Postponement of Shape the World Summit 2020 to 2021

In light of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Shape the World Summit 2020 which was slated to take place on the 19 June 2020 will now be postponed till the 24 June 2021.

Singapore, Singapore, April 04, 2020 --(



The team look forward to having the Shape the World Summit 2021 in Kaohsiung at the Wenzao Ursuline University of Languages. Details of the 2021 event will be released in January 2021. To check for the latest updates, please visit the event website: www.shapetheworldconference.org.



Attendees who have already signed up for the event will automatically be registered for the postponed event and will be notified through email.



About Shape the World Summit

Consulus is the convener for Shape the World Summit (STWS), a creative thought-leadership event aimed at providing design-led strategies to inspire companies to transform their business and organisational models to shape a better world. More than 5,000 delegates have participated in STWC from around the world since 2005. The conference was launched in Singapore and has been held in the Philippines, Vietnam, Sri Lanka and Myanmar. www.shapetheworldconference.org



About Consulus

Consulus is a global innovation consultancy with multidisciplinary business and design capabilities. Since 2004, our UNIFY methodology has helped companies gain new capabilities and competitive advantage by redesigning their business models, organisational culture and brand experiences. This enables them to sharpen their capacity to innovate and meet the challenges of Industry 4.0.

The custom-built solutions that Consulus offers have allowed our clients to increase revenue by over 138%, expand to overseas markets, develop new products and intellectual property and prepare the next generation of leaders to drive and sustain high-growth.



Today, Consulus is present in Singapore (World Centre), Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, Brunei Darussalam, India, Italy, Laos, Myanmar, New Zealand, Slovakia, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, United States of America, and Vietnam.

Consulus is also a member of the Economy of Communion business network.

www.consulus.com



About Wenzao Ursuline University of Languages

Wenzao Ursuline University of Languages (Wenzao) was founded by the sisters of the Roman Union of the Order of St. Ursula in 1966. Today, they have over 9000 students and is known for its commitment to excellence in foreign languages teaching and research.



Education in Wenzao is founded on the Christian concept of faith in the uniqueness of the individual. Curricula are designed to foster the growth of this uniqueness and the development of the whole person. With Chinese language and culture as the foundation, the University seeks through foreign language education to provide an understanding of multi-culturalism and an international perspective. Students are equipped with the academic and professional skills which will enable them to achieve linguistic excellence, acquire wisdom, develop leadership and serve society. www.wzu.edu.tw Singapore, Singapore, April 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- This decision was taken after careful consideration by the Consulus Global Leadership Team and a review of the situation with Wenzao Ursuline University of Languages (Wenzao). Rescheduling the event will enable the organisers and host to provide the experience that the attendees, partners and stakeholders expect and deserve in a safe environment.The team look forward to having the Shape the World Summit 2021 in Kaohsiung at the Wenzao Ursuline University of Languages. Details of the 2021 event will be released in January 2021. To check for the latest updates, please visit the event website: www.shapetheworldconference.org.Attendees who have already signed up for the event will automatically be registered for the postponed event and will be notified through email.About Shape the World SummitConsulus is the convener for Shape the World Summit (STWS), a creative thought-leadership event aimed at providing design-led strategies to inspire companies to transform their business and organisational models to shape a better world. More than 5,000 delegates have participated in STWC from around the world since 2005. The conference was launched in Singapore and has been held in the Philippines, Vietnam, Sri Lanka and Myanmar. www.shapetheworldconference.orgAbout ConsulusConsulus is a global innovation consultancy with multidisciplinary business and design capabilities. Since 2004, our UNIFY methodology has helped companies gain new capabilities and competitive advantage by redesigning their business models, organisational culture and brand experiences. This enables them to sharpen their capacity to innovate and meet the challenges of Industry 4.0.The custom-built solutions that Consulus offers have allowed our clients to increase revenue by over 138%, expand to overseas markets, develop new products and intellectual property and prepare the next generation of leaders to drive and sustain high-growth.Today, Consulus is present in Singapore (World Centre), Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, Brunei Darussalam, India, Italy, Laos, Myanmar, New Zealand, Slovakia, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, United States of America, and Vietnam.Consulus is also a member of the Economy of Communion business network.www.consulus.comAbout Wenzao Ursuline University of LanguagesWenzao Ursuline University of Languages (Wenzao) was founded by the sisters of the Roman Union of the Order of St. Ursula in 1966. Today, they have over 9000 students and is known for its commitment to excellence in foreign languages teaching and research.Education in Wenzao is founded on the Christian concept of faith in the uniqueness of the individual. Curricula are designed to foster the growth of this uniqueness and the development of the whole person. With Chinese language and culture as the foundation, the University seeks through foreign language education to provide an understanding of multi-culturalism and an international perspective. Students are equipped with the academic and professional skills which will enable them to achieve linguistic excellence, acquire wisdom, develop leadership and serve society. www.wzu.edu.tw Contact Information Consulus Pte. Ltd.

Kannon Kwan

+6562939495



www.consulus.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Consulus Pte Ltd Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend