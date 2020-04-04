Press Releases Mobile Mark, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Mobile Mark, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Mobile Mark Offers Low Profile VHF Antenna Solutions for LMR and Public Safety

Itasca, IL, April 04, 2020 --(



Other applications this low profile surface mount covers includes but are not limited to two-way land mobile radio (LMR) systems such as ambulances, fire engines, railroad cars, construction equipment, buses and airport vehicles.



The low-profile radome is made from high impact polycarbonate resin to protect against the harshest outdoor environments and is available in either black or white. The LPD series is factory wideband tuned and they are tested to provide excellent frequency coverage.



The antenna is rated at 500 watts and 2 dBi gain with a superior VSWR of less than 2.0:1. The LPD offers outstanding performance across the VHF frequencies 148-176 MHz and 162 – 172 MHz bands and both have a nominal impedance of 50 Ohm.



This low profile heavy duty antenna measures 20” (50.8 cm) in diameter by 3.25” (8.25cm) in height and weighs 5.25 lbs. The antenna has a wind survivability of 200mph and has a vertical beam width of 90 degrees.



According to Michael Berry, the President and CEO of Mobile Mark, “The LPD Series provides outstanding performance on the VHF frequency bands that are specified and it is cost efficient and very reliable.”



These antennas terminate with an N Jack standard and are surface mounted through eight 15/32” (11.9mm) mounting holes placed 45 degrees apart on 19.13 B.C.



This “Made-in-the-USA” antenna solution for LMR and Public Safety as well as other VHF applications is designed and manufactured in our Itasca, Illinois facility. It will meet Buy America purchasing requirements.



About Mobile Mark, Inc.



Mobile Mark, Inc. designs and manufactures site, mobile and device antennas for 30 MHz – 6 GHz. Applications include GPS Tracking & Fleet Management, Cellular 3G & 4G LTE, WiFi, RFID, Public Safety FirstNet, M2M & IoT, Smart City Networks and Autonomous & Connected Cars. Engineering and custom design services are available. Mobile Mark’s global headquarters, which include research facilities and manufacturing plant, are located near Chicago, IL. An additional manufacturing and sales facility is located near Birmingham, UK. For further information visit our website: www.mobilemark.com. Itasca, IL, April 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- New to the Mobile Mark LMR antenna line is the Low Profile LPD series, which will be one of their antenna solutions for LMR and public safety. This series is specifically designed for transit vehicles that require overhead clearance and a wider bandwidth. This antenna features VHF and operates at 145-161 MHz and 162-172 MHz band, with a gain of 2 dBi.Other applications this low profile surface mount covers includes but are not limited to two-way land mobile radio (LMR) systems such as ambulances, fire engines, railroad cars, construction equipment, buses and airport vehicles.The low-profile radome is made from high impact polycarbonate resin to protect against the harshest outdoor environments and is available in either black or white. The LPD series is factory wideband tuned and they are tested to provide excellent frequency coverage.The antenna is rated at 500 watts and 2 dBi gain with a superior VSWR of less than 2.0:1. The LPD offers outstanding performance across the VHF frequencies 148-176 MHz and 162 – 172 MHz bands and both have a nominal impedance of 50 Ohm.This low profile heavy duty antenna measures 20” (50.8 cm) in diameter by 3.25” (8.25cm) in height and weighs 5.25 lbs. The antenna has a wind survivability of 200mph and has a vertical beam width of 90 degrees.According to Michael Berry, the President and CEO of Mobile Mark, “The LPD Series provides outstanding performance on the VHF frequency bands that are specified and it is cost efficient and very reliable.”These antennas terminate with an N Jack standard and are surface mounted through eight 15/32” (11.9mm) mounting holes placed 45 degrees apart on 19.13 B.C.This “Made-in-the-USA” antenna solution for LMR and Public Safety as well as other VHF applications is designed and manufactured in our Itasca, Illinois facility. It will meet Buy America purchasing requirements.About Mobile Mark, Inc.Mobile Mark, Inc. designs and manufactures site, mobile and device antennas for 30 MHz – 6 GHz. Applications include GPS Tracking & Fleet Management, Cellular 3G & 4G LTE, WiFi, RFID, Public Safety FirstNet, M2M & IoT, Smart City Networks and Autonomous & Connected Cars. Engineering and custom design services are available. Mobile Mark’s global headquarters, which include research facilities and manufacturing plant, are located near Chicago, IL. An additional manufacturing and sales facility is located near Birmingham, UK. For further information visit our website: www.mobilemark.com. Contact Information Mobile Mark, Inc.

Maryn Williams

847-671-6690



www.mobilemark.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Mobile Mark, Inc.