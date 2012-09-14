Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

Receive press releases from Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: Denim Show – An Ocean of Opportunities for Industry

As the market for denim fabric in India keeps growing manifold, exhibitions such as Denim Show provide the much needed platform for exchange of ideas and showcase of innovation.

NEW DELHI, India, April 04, 2020 --(



Denim Show is India’s most diversified event on denim supply chain that brings together the entire fraternity under a single roof. Considering the potential of denim wear market, estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12% to reach Rs 91,894 crore by 2028, the show offers an exhaustive platform that could help exhibitors showcase their denim related solutions in an apt setting and make the most out of this opportunity.



Organised by MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. and Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India, in collaboration with Denim Manufacturers’ Association (DMA), Denim Show has gained acclaim for being a unique stage for networking and business opportunities centered around the quintessential evergreen fabric. To be held as a concurrent show under Gartex Texprocess India, it focuses on the innovations in the denim industry and acts as a one-stop-shop for the suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, retailers, designers and other stakeholders in the denim and allied industries. The key show highlights include Denim Applications that highlight rapidly increasing applications of denim fabrics and textiles, Denim Talks that comprise a series of talks bringing forth innovation, education & sustainability, and Denim Trends that are aimed at defining future denim trends.



The past editions of the Show had received outstanding response along with massive footfall. The upcoming chapter is expected to be even better in terms of scale, variety and quality. It will see major denim mills, value chain suppliers of machinery, dyes & chemicals as well as washing technologies. It is an effective platform that will enable exhibitors to connect with the sourcing teams of top apparel brands and domestic garment manufacturers, exporters & buying houses for international brands.



Denim Show will be held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi from August 21-23, 2020. Visit https://www.denimshow.com/about-the-show/ to know more!



About The Organisers:

MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd

MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. is an international exhibition company with a strong presence of over four decades in the advertising industry, over 21 years in publishing & 17 years in exhibitions. The company has produced more than 100 market-leading trade exhibitions for various segments in addition to publishing various magazines & advertising trade directories of repute. Successful exhibitions are conducted all over India, Dubai, Singapore and Thailand.



Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt. Ltd

A subsidiary of Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH, one of the largest event organisers in the world, Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt. Ltd. has a background of colossal experience of the international exhibition and conference industry and expertise in trade fair marketing. Operational for over 15 years in India, Messe Frankfurt holds a portfolio of 20 prestigious trade fair brands and over 35 conferences establishing itself as the country’s most professional and leading trade fair and conference organiser. NEW DELHI, India, April 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Indian denim market is in a glorious phase and has been exhibiting consistent high growth over the years. As new technologies, advancements and trends keep getting introduced in this industry, the stakeholders need a platform to create awareness and interact with peers for spread of ideas and vision. This is where trade fairs like Denim Show come into picture.Denim Show is India’s most diversified event on denim supply chain that brings together the entire fraternity under a single roof. Considering the potential of denim wear market, estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12% to reach Rs 91,894 crore by 2028, the show offers an exhaustive platform that could help exhibitors showcase their denim related solutions in an apt setting and make the most out of this opportunity.Organised by MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. and Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India, in collaboration with Denim Manufacturers’ Association (DMA), Denim Show has gained acclaim for being a unique stage for networking and business opportunities centered around the quintessential evergreen fabric. To be held as a concurrent show under Gartex Texprocess India, it focuses on the innovations in the denim industry and acts as a one-stop-shop for the suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, retailers, designers and other stakeholders in the denim and allied industries. The key show highlights include Denim Applications that highlight rapidly increasing applications of denim fabrics and textiles, Denim Talks that comprise a series of talks bringing forth innovation, education & sustainability, and Denim Trends that are aimed at defining future denim trends.The past editions of the Show had received outstanding response along with massive footfall. The upcoming chapter is expected to be even better in terms of scale, variety and quality. It will see major denim mills, value chain suppliers of machinery, dyes & chemicals as well as washing technologies. It is an effective platform that will enable exhibitors to connect with the sourcing teams of top apparel brands and domestic garment manufacturers, exporters & buying houses for international brands.Denim Show will be held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi from August 21-23, 2020. Visit https://www.denimshow.com/about-the-show/ to know more!About The Organisers:MEX Exhibitions Pvt. LtdMEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. is an international exhibition company with a strong presence of over four decades in the advertising industry, over 21 years in publishing & 17 years in exhibitions. The company has produced more than 100 market-leading trade exhibitions for various segments in addition to publishing various magazines & advertising trade directories of repute. Successful exhibitions are conducted all over India, Dubai, Singapore and Thailand.Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt. LtdA subsidiary of Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH, one of the largest event organisers in the world, Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt. Ltd. has a background of colossal experience of the international exhibition and conference industry and expertise in trade fair marketing. Operational for over 15 years in India, Messe Frankfurt holds a portfolio of 20 prestigious trade fair brands and over 35 conferences establishing itself as the country’s most professional and leading trade fair and conference organiser. Contact Information Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.

Anjali Srivastava

+91-11-46464848



https://www.denimshow.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend