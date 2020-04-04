Roland Parrish to be Honored at 5th Annual Equanimity Awards Gala Benefitting JB Dondolo, Inc

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases JB Dondolo Press Release

Roland Parrish, CEO and Owner of Parrish Restaurants, Ltd. and founder of Parrish Charitable Foundation will receive the Global Change Legend Award at the 5th Annual Equanimity Awards in Irving, Texas on Saturday, November 14, 2020. He is being recognized for his contributions to global change and youth welfare.

Parrish’s company is the 5th largest minority-owned firm in North Texas. Parrish restaurants, Ltd. owns more than two dozen McDonald’s stores in the Dallas area and has revenues of over $66 million annually. His company received the Minority Business Enterprise of the Year recognition from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Minority Business Development Agency in 2017.



Parrish Charitable Foundation has a national initiative that supports a variety of nonprofit and faith-based events, food donations, and youth in need. The organization also creates endowments for colleges and universities. Internationally, Parrish Charitable Foundation supports The John and Marie Parrish Medical Clinic in Ft. Portal, Uganda. This clinic treats over 16,000 children orphaned by parents who had AIDS/HIV per year. Learn more about Parish Charitable Foundation at http://parrishcharitablefoundation.org/.



About the Equanimity Awards Gala:

The 5th Annual Equanimity Awards is an event benefiting the JB Dondolo, Inc. charity, a 501c3 organization. The purpose of this event is to raise funds for JB Dondolo, Inc.’s water initiatives while encouraging growth through collaboration, uplifting and honoring those who make a positive impact in the community. The gala honors individuals in various categories such as entrepreneur, community achievement, humanitarian, excellence, visionary, breakthrough, leadership and more. Also, the gala is where people from various backgrounds can connect with like-minded individuals for a common and good cause – to support each other and support our charitable work in the communities. Contact info@jbdondolo.org for opportunities for sponsorship of this and other charity initiatives.



About JB Dondolo, Inc.: Lumbie Mlambo founded JB Dondolo, Inc. in 2012. JB Dondolo Inc.’s mission is to remove barriers to accessing basic needs that underserved and impoverished communities face. JB Dondolo, Inc. firmly believes that access to clean water is a human right. Mlambo accepted a 2019 UN Global Leadership Award presented by the Dallas Chapter of the United Nations Association of the United States of America. The award honored the work the organization completed towards the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 6: Clean Water and Sanitation through installing a filtration system at a medical clinic in Zimbabwe.

Lumbie Mlambo

817-705-6212



jbdondolo.org

Nikkia Glover



