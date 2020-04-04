How2Media Announces That VES Will be Part of Its "World’s Greatest!..." Series

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases How 2 Media Press Release

Boynton Beach, FL, April 04, 2020 --



VES scientifically designs Animal-Centered Environments (ACE) that optimize cow health and productivity for dairies around the world. Cows are healthier, happier, and more productive when they’re comfortable. They’re most comfortable with fresh air delivered to where they lie down, optimal long day lighting, and cool temperatures all year long. VES is launching DairyBOSR, the Dairy Barn Operating System.



DairyBOS uses smart barn technology including sensors, automation, cloud-based controls, and other Internet of Things (IoT) devices to maintain and report optimal conditions for all the living things in the barn and other facilities, all year round. It provides unprecedented dairy operation connectivity, transparency, and control for producers no matter where they are. VES has sold products for dairy and agriculture in 30 countries around the world. “We think their story will be meaningful as well as very educational for our viewers,” said Gordon Freeman, Executive Producer of the show.



As part of the show, How2Media sent a film crew to spend time at the company’s home base and corporate headquarters of North American operations in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, a few miles north of Eau Claire, to find out what the story behind the story is with this great and growing company, and to show the “World’s Greatest!...” viewers why VES was selected as the best in their category, and therefore featured on the show.



“Consumers and retailers expect ever-more transparency about where their dairy products come from, because they want to feel sure that their purchases reflect their values. VES is excited to help dairies meet these high expectations, by sharing our knowledge and passion creating Animal-Centered Environments. And as environmental and economic sustainability becomes more challenging for farmers, we’re proud to bring dairies around the world the technology they need to achieve it,” said VES Co-founder and Chief Vision Officer John McBride.



“World’s Greatest!...” is a thirty minute show dedicated to highlighting the world’s greatest companies, products, places, and people. Each show is a fast paced tour around the world featuring behind the scenes footage, informative interviews, and exciting visuals.



How2Media Productions is a 21stCentury television production company. Their award winning programming can be seen on national cable channels and local network affiliates across the country. For more information on How2Media and their show lineup, please visit How2Media.tv



