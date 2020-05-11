Press Releases VENSEARCH Press Release

Receive press releases from VENSEARCH: By Email RSS Feeds: VENSEARCH Launches the Platform That Transforms How Businesses and Human Resources Are Found in the Technology Industry

VENSEARCH is pleased to announce the release of a new platform that connects all technology businesses and brings awareness to all end users of technology.

Tifton, GA, May 11, 2020 --(



VENSEARCH mission by user type includes:

1. End User – To help end users (i.e. customers) easily find and connect with technology businesses of interest and purchase the right products and services at the right price.

2. Technology Vendor – To bring brand awareness to any business, clearly communicate product and service offerings to end users, find resources, find partners, and sell more products and services.

3. Technology Building Construction – To bring brand awareness to any business, connect designers, developers, contractors, subcontractors, engineers, supporting trades, and all providers of technology management within the construction industry.

4. Technology Brand – To bring brand awareness to any business, clearly communicate product and service offerings to end users and technology vendors, build channel markets, and sell more products.

5. Technology Consulting Firm – To bring brand awareness to any business, clearly communicate product and service offerings to end users, find resources, find partners, and sell more services.

6. Technology Recruiting and Staffing Firm – To bring brand awareness to any business, easily find and connect with technology businesses of interest, and place more resources.

7. Technology Supply Chain – To bring brand awareness to any business, easily find and connect with technology businesses of interest, and sell more products.

8. Technology Carrier - To bring brand awareness to any business which provides, sells, services, develops, or represents telecommunications services, television services, internet services, cloud services, co-location services, or hosted solutions.

9. Technology Association – To bring brand awareness to any association, easily find and connect with technology businesses of interest, and sell more memberships.



"The major benefit of VENSEARCH is the platform's ability to streamline marketing and business development for any business through the platform with bundled solutions which includes VENBOARD, an exclusive job board, all within a very economical priced package," said Wade Brewer, Co-Founder of VENSEARCH.



About VENSEARCH

VENSEARCH transforms the converging technology industry and streamlines the way technology businesses connect and communicate. To learn more, visit VENSEARCH or connect on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.



Media Contact:

Wade Brewer

Co-Founder, Business Development

+1 229-326-1476

support@vensearch.com



Source VENSEARCH Tifton, GA, May 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The VENSEARCH mission is to connect businesses in the technology industry through a fresh approach to solving industry challenges through technology and advocacy helping clients to become more productive and successful. The platform, built with the end user in mind, surpasses the inherit limitations associated with global search engines. The VENSEARCH platform provides the tools necessary for members to be successful.VENSEARCH mission by user type includes:1. End User – To help end users (i.e. customers) easily find and connect with technology businesses of interest and purchase the right products and services at the right price.2. Technology Vendor – To bring brand awareness to any business, clearly communicate product and service offerings to end users, find resources, find partners, and sell more products and services.3. Technology Building Construction – To bring brand awareness to any business, connect designers, developers, contractors, subcontractors, engineers, supporting trades, and all providers of technology management within the construction industry.4. Technology Brand – To bring brand awareness to any business, clearly communicate product and service offerings to end users and technology vendors, build channel markets, and sell more products.5. Technology Consulting Firm – To bring brand awareness to any business, clearly communicate product and service offerings to end users, find resources, find partners, and sell more services.6. Technology Recruiting and Staffing Firm – To bring brand awareness to any business, easily find and connect with technology businesses of interest, and place more resources.7. Technology Supply Chain – To bring brand awareness to any business, easily find and connect with technology businesses of interest, and sell more products.8. Technology Carrier - To bring brand awareness to any business which provides, sells, services, develops, or represents telecommunications services, television services, internet services, cloud services, co-location services, or hosted solutions.9. Technology Association – To bring brand awareness to any association, easily find and connect with technology businesses of interest, and sell more memberships."The major benefit of VENSEARCH is the platform's ability to streamline marketing and business development for any business through the platform with bundled solutions which includes VENBOARD, an exclusive job board, all within a very economical priced package," said Wade Brewer, Co-Founder of VENSEARCH.About VENSEARCHVENSEARCH transforms the converging technology industry and streamlines the way technology businesses connect and communicate. To learn more, visit VENSEARCH or connect on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.Media Contact:Wade BrewerCo-Founder, Business Development+1 229-326-1476support@vensearch.comSource VENSEARCH Contact Information VENSEARCH

Wade Brewer

229-326-1476



https://www.vensearch.com

support@vensearch.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from VENSEARCH