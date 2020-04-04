Sales in 2019 Earn CENTURY 21 Thomas CENTURION® Office Award for Production

Press Releases Century 21 Thomas Press Release

CENTURY 21 Thomas was recognized with the CENTURION Office Award for production for its impressive sales in 2019. The CENTURION Award is presented to independent CENTURY 21® System offices that achieve/surpass a sales production (or closed transaction) benchmark.

North Myrtle Beach, SC, April 04, 2020 --(



This is the 18th year CENTURY 21 Thomas has received this award. CENTURY 21 Thomas is a full-service independent brokerage specializing in residential, luxury and commercial properties.



Individual agents also were recognized for outstanding performance (designating various levels of sales performance), including:

· - The Bellamy Team—Double CENTURION Team

· - James “Scott” Mathews—CENTURION Producer, President’s Producer, Quality Service Pinnacle Producer

· - Alyssa Holmes—Masters Emerald Producer, Quality Service Pinnacle Producer

· - David Hyatt-Masters Emerald Producer, Quality Service Producer

· - Derek Fairfax—Masters Emerald Producer

- Lois “Sandy” Rainwater—Masters Ruby Producer

· - Nancy Richardson—Quality Service Pinnacle Producer

· - Sheri Wooten—Quality Service Pinnacle Producer



About CENTURY 21 Thomas

CENTURY 21 Thomas, which was established in 1962, takes pride in personalized service and exceeding client expectations. It has offices at 625 Sea Mountain Highway and 404-A Main St. in North Myrtle Beach, S.C.



Angie Krall

843-273-3057



www.century21thomas.com

625 Sea Mountain Highway

Cherry Grove Section

North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582



