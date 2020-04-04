doc.PEACE To Host Upcoming Impact Speaking Summit 2020 – A Virtual Event Featuring 21 Speaking Experts

Impact Speaking Summit 2020 is just around the corner. Impact Speaking Summit is a free virtual event showcasing international speakers and consultants focusing on their path to success. During their interview segment, they will be sharing powerful tips and strategies on how they effectively transform mindsets to inspire & equip aspiring speakers. Each has a doctorate in their life story. Learn from these 21 experts how to deliver an impactful message at Impact Speaking Summit 2020.

Connect with her @doc.PEACE (IG) or visit docpeaceofmind.com for free doses of inspiration. San Diego, CA, April 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Many have an untold message that needs to be heard but are unsure of where to start. Or the fear of the unknown may be holding them back. Public speaking is one of the top fears of Americans. It’s time to rise up, release that fear, and deliver those untold messages. Impact Speaking Summit is a free virtual event that will equip aspiring speakers with unique tips and strategies to effectively communicate and share those messages. Featuring exclusive interviews with 21 speaking experts who will provide a fresh and real showcase of their path to success. Everyone has to start somewhere, right? Impact Speaking Summit is the perfect opportunity to learn valuable insight on how to speak with impact. All interviewees have unique stories and valuable insight to share that will equip and inspire attendees to share their message and to shine their light. Its high time.To learn more info about this virtual summit and register to enjoy the welcoming benefits, please visit here:bit.ly/ImpactSpeakingSummit. Register today.Meet your host: doc.PEACE is a Pharmacist, Transformational Rhythmic Speaker, Speaking Strategist and best-selling author. doc.PEACE is the second daughter of three born to Nigerian immigrants who moved here to America seeking vast opportunities. She is a doctor of Pharmacy by trade and a spoken word poet at heart. doc.PEACE seeks to encourage others to pursue their passions and embrace their true naturality. As a Transformational Speaker her mission is to spread positivity, light and love through rhythmic poetry. As a Speaking Strategist, doc.PEACE teaches aspiring speakers how to story-craft and proven methods to share their message on a platform.Connect with her @doc.PEACE (IG) or visit docpeaceofmind.com for free doses of inspiration.