Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: COVID-19 Update: New Date Announced for Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe 2020

SMI reports: Postponed conference now taking place on the 1st – 2nd September 2020, Budapest, hungry due to COVID-19 and health and safety precautions.

Budapest, Hungary, April 05, 2020 --(



Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe 2020 is Europe’s leading regional conference focused on helicopter technology, where key military speakers from the military helicopter community will meet and discuss rotary procurement, platform upgrades and modernisation, interoperability, and national defence priorities and capabilities.



Any queries about the postponed conference contact a member of the SMi team or learn more at: http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/PRcom5



Benefits of Attending Helicopter Technology CEE



• Keynote briefings from senior officers from Central and Eastern Europe

• A unique focus on multipurpose helicopter technology and joint force interoperability

• Briefings on: Rotary Procurement, Platform Upgrades and Modernisation, Interoperability, and National Defence Priorities and Capabilities

• High level panel discussions featuring technical managers and project engineers from military as well as industry

• Focused discussion groups tackling key challenges facing helicopter programme managers in the region

• Informal networking time so you can gather insight from peers and colleagues also shaping and influencing regional helicopter programmes today



The event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available. Register at: http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/PRcom5



Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe 2020

1st – 2nd September 2020

Budapest, Hungary

Proudly Sponsored by: Gold Sponsor: Leonardo | Sponsor: Bell



For sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748



For delegate queries please contact Jamie Wilkinson at JWilkinson@smi-online.co.uk or call +44(0)207 827 6112



For media queries please contact Carina Gozo at CGozo@smi-online.co.uk.



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Budapest, Hungary, April 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Considering the COVID-19 outbreak, SMi have decided to postpone the Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe conference in London, UK to 1st – 2nd September 2020, in order to protect the wellbeing of attendees, partners, and staff.Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe 2020 is Europe’s leading regional conference focused on helicopter technology, where key military speakers from the military helicopter community will meet and discuss rotary procurement, platform upgrades and modernisation, interoperability, and national defence priorities and capabilities.Any queries about the postponed conference contact a member of the SMi team or learn more at: http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/PRcom5Benefits of Attending Helicopter Technology CEE• Keynote briefings from senior officers from Central and Eastern Europe• A unique focus on multipurpose helicopter technology and joint force interoperability• Briefings on: Rotary Procurement, Platform Upgrades and Modernisation, Interoperability, and National Defence Priorities and Capabilities• High level panel discussions featuring technical managers and project engineers from military as well as industry• Focused discussion groups tackling key challenges facing helicopter programme managers in the region• Informal networking time so you can gather insight from peers and colleagues also shaping and influencing regional helicopter programmes todayThe event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available. Register at: http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/PRcom5Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe 20201st – 2nd September 2020Budapest, HungaryProudly Sponsored by: Gold Sponsor: Leonardo | Sponsor: BellFor sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748For delegate queries please contact Jamie Wilkinson at JWilkinson@smi-online.co.uk or call +44(0)207 827 6112For media queries please contact Carina Gozo at CGozo@smi-online.co.uk.About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Carina Gozo

+44 (0) 20 7827 6148



http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/PRcom5



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group