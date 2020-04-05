Press Releases Operation Food Search Press Release

Receive press releases from Operation Food Search: By Email RSS Feeds: Operation Food Search Starts Emergency Meal Distribution with Saint Louis Public Schools

Nonprofit now delivering 1,000 meal packs on a weekly basis.

St. Louis, MO, April 05, 2020 --(



OFS prepares the packs and delivers them to two SLPS locations where its staff then distributes the bags to children and their families. Locations include Langston Middle School at 5511 Wabada St. and Nahed Chapman New American Academy located at 1530 Grand Ave.



“We are extremely fortunate to be able to rely on the hunger relief expertise and supply channels of our partners at Operation Food Search,” said Saint Louis Public School District Superintendent Dr. Kelvin R. Adams. “Their weekly donation of 1,000 family meals reinforces and supports the grab-and-go meal program we run in partnership with the City and area charter schools. OFS’s donation helps us navigate these unprecedented challenges that put a barrier between schools and the support we traditionally provide to our families.”



“We have worked with the Saint Louis Public Schools for more than a decade, so this emergency distribution has been a seamless extension of our existing partnership,” said Kristen Wild, Executive Director of OFS. “We are extremely grateful to align with SLPS, and we will continue to work together to alleviate our community’s food insecurity during this unprecedented time.”



Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food. The agency provides food and services to nearly 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 30 Missouri and Illinois counties. For more information, call (314) 726-5355. St. Louis, MO, April 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Operation Food Search (OFS), a non-profit hunger relief organization, recently began its emergency meal distribution partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools (SLPS). OFS is now providing 1,000 meal packs each week that contain shelf-stable items such as protein, soups and stews, vegetables, fruit, cereal and snacks. The meals are meant to supplement the food staples of a household where a child age 18 and younger lives.OFS prepares the packs and delivers them to two SLPS locations where its staff then distributes the bags to children and their families. Locations include Langston Middle School at 5511 Wabada St. and Nahed Chapman New American Academy located at 1530 Grand Ave.“We are extremely fortunate to be able to rely on the hunger relief expertise and supply channels of our partners at Operation Food Search,” said Saint Louis Public School District Superintendent Dr. Kelvin R. Adams. “Their weekly donation of 1,000 family meals reinforces and supports the grab-and-go meal program we run in partnership with the City and area charter schools. OFS’s donation helps us navigate these unprecedented challenges that put a barrier between schools and the support we traditionally provide to our families.”“We have worked with the Saint Louis Public Schools for more than a decade, so this emergency distribution has been a seamless extension of our existing partnership,” said Kristen Wild, Executive Director of OFS. “We are extremely grateful to align with SLPS, and we will continue to work together to alleviate our community’s food insecurity during this unprecedented time.”Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food. The agency provides food and services to nearly 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 30 Missouri and Illinois counties. For more information, call (314) 726-5355. Contact Information Operation Food Search

Rochelle Brandvein

314-726-5355



www.operationfoodsearch.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Operation Food Search