Broadmoor Storage Solutions Partners with Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties

The two organizations are partnering to provide critical services during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Pasco, WA, April 05, 2020 --(



The program provides families in Benton and Franklin Counties with critical services - emergency childcare for essential personnel, virtual programming for families at home, and delivery of food and essential items to families in need.



Broadmoor Storage Solutions has increased their sponsorship to $15,000 and is offering it as a match to any individual donations made in the month of April.



The self-storage company’s advice to Club kids has been, "Don't let your environment or circumstances define you."



Broadmoor Storage Solutions is asking the community to be generous with their donations so that they can help the Boys & Girls Clubs provide these vital services.



For information on how you can donate, visit https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E10939&id=6 or go to https://greatclubs.org/donate.



Contact Information West Coast Self-Storage

Derek Hines

971-371-3734



https://westcoastselfstorage.com



