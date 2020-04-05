PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
West Coast Self-Storage

Press Release

Receive press releases from West Coast Self-Storage: By Email RSS Feeds:

Broadmoor Storage Solutions Partners with Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties


The two organizations are partnering to provide critical services during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Pasco, WA, April 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Broadmoor Storage Solutions has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties to support their “Step Up With Us” initiative.

The program provides families in Benton and Franklin Counties with critical services - emergency childcare for essential personnel, virtual programming for families at home, and delivery of food and essential items to families in need.

Broadmoor Storage Solutions has increased their sponsorship to $15,000 and is offering it as a match to any individual donations made in the month of April.

The self-storage company’s advice to Club kids has been, "Don't let your environment or circumstances define you."

Broadmoor Storage Solutions is asking the community to be generous with their donations so that they can help the Boys & Girls Clubs provide these vital services.

For information on how you can donate, visit https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E10939&id=6 or go to https://greatclubs.org/donate.

Broadmoor Storage Solutions is locally owned by Broadmoor Storage Solutions, Inc., and is professionally managed by West Coast Self-Storage Group, a self-storage property management, acquisition, and development company headquartered in Everett, WA.
Contact Information
West Coast Self-Storage
Derek Hines
971-371-3734
Contact
https://westcoastselfstorage.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from West Coast Self-Storage
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help