"Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Angel" Stars Marsters, Benson, Kramer, Caulfield, Röhm, Toy Featured in "Wizard World Virtual Experiences" Online Event April 11

Los Angeles, CA, April 05, 2020 --(



As part of the event, fans across the globe can:



• Submit questions via chat during the free 45-minute panel featuring all six standouts (open to everyone, no entry fee to watch or submit). Panel available for viewing live or on demand via Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/wizardworldvirtual; YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/wizardworld; and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wizardworld/

• Participate in a personal, exclusive two-minute live video chat with each celebrity (paid)

• Purchase a recorded video from any of the six, specifying the message if desired

• Purchase an autograph either on an 8"x10" photo or custom exclusive 11"x17" lithograph designed specifically for this event (if purchasing a live video chat, the item can be signed during the session)



Pricing begins at $60 for the individual chat, video and autographs, and vary by celebrity, available on the Website.



Past and Upcoming Wizard World Virtual Experiences



• Tuesday, March 31, "Supernatural," Mark Sheppard, Emily Swallow, Ruth Connell, Sebastian Roché, Timothy Omundson

• Saturday, April 4, "Once Upon a Time," Jared Gilmore, Andrew J. West, Sean Maguire, Lee Arenberg

• Saturday, April 11, "Buffy," "Angel," James Marsters, Amber Benson, Clare Kramer, Emma Caulfield, Elisabeth Röhm, Camden Toy



About Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCBB:WIZD)



