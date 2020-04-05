TCS Named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Tata Consultancy Services Press Release

Tata Consultancy Services has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers. TCS’ Deep Contextual and Industry Knowledge, Investments in Research and Innovation, and Digital Transformation Solutions and Services are Driving Market Success.

Mumbai, India, April 05, 2020 --(



Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers1.



“By harnessing the abundance of data and leveraging ecosystems, enterprises can personalize at scale, expand the addressable market, explore new avenues for growth, and unlock exponential value,” said Dinanath Kholkar, Global Head, Analytics and Insights, TCS. “We believe this recognition is a testament to our vision, strategy, and execution capabilities.”



TCS offers a comprehensive portfolio of services and solutions as well as intellectual property, catering to every business stakeholder. It follows a holistic approach to data centricity that covers the entire data value chain to drive business effectiveness. This includes simplifying the data and analytics landscape, bringing in the synergy across the knowns and the unknowns in the business eco-system, and enabling the deployment of solutions at scale.



The company’s business solutions powered by advanced analytics and AI, contextual knowledge of the customer’s business and deep domain expertise help deliver better business outcomes. TCS has invested in proprietary frameworks and solutions that reduce program implementation risks and accelerate speed to value:

· DATOM™ – a data and analytics maturity assessment, consulting, and advisory framework that enables customers to drive their growth and transformation strategies at the board or CxO level, leading to multiple downstream initiatives.

· DAEzMo™ – a data and analytics estate modernization framework that leverages cloud, containerization, immersive analytics, DevOps, data virtualization, etc to modernize the existing data landscape.

· Decision FabricTM – a cognitive business engine that enables the automation of complex business processes and powers contextual industry offerings



“With our deep domain knowledge, investments in research and innovation, intellectual property in analytics and extensive digital expertise, we are helping customers pursue data-centric strategies that accelerate their transformation journeys,” added Dinanath Kholkar.



1 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, Jorgen Heizenberg, Twiggy Lo, Ehtisham Zaidi, Shubhangi Vashisth, Gareth Herschel, Gartner, February 10, 2020



Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.



A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 446,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.



TCS Media Contacts

India

Email: arushie.sinha@tcs.com

Phone: +91 22 6778 9960

USA

Email: b.trounson@tcs.com

Lakshmipriya Raut

91 22 6778 9960



https://www.tcs.com/



