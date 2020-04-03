PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Set Free Baptist Fellowship

People in Recovery Handing Out Masks and Sanitizer to the Homeless


Phoenix, AZ, April 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Stan Merryman, a leader at Set Free Ministries recovery home, goes with men in recovery to reach the homeless and meet their needs as funds allow. During the COVID-19 pandemic, this has included handing out masks and hand-sanitizer. Merryman was alarmed and saddened to discover that many of the homeless seemed completely unaware of COVID-19 and its risks. "It's clear we need to be educating our vulnerable populations about the risks of COVID-19 to help protect them and others. Many are mentally ill and have no resources and help during this crisis."

Set Free itself exists to help those who often have no other options to provide a safe place to live and bond with others who are looking for a new life, away from drugs and crime. Set Free teaches participants life skills, hosts Bible-based support groups, and gets participants involved in work-based experiences.

Set Free is asking all citizens to get involved by donating masks, hand sanitizer, and funds if possible. “We go places others won’t go and reach out to people who have no one else to help them,” says Merryman of Set Free Ministries. To make a donation, please visit, https://setfreeaz.org/covid-19 and for more information, contact Stan Merryman at (480) 450-2491.
Set Free Baptist Fellowship
Stan Merryman
480-450-2491
setfreeaz.org

