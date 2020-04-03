People in Recovery Handing Out Masks and Sanitizer to the Homeless

Merryman was alarmed and saddened to discover that many of the homeless seemed completely unaware of COVID-19 and its risks. “It’s clear we need to be educating our vulnerable populations about the risks of COVID-19 to help protect them and others," said Merryman.

Set Free itself exists to help those who often have no other options to provide a safe place to live and bond with others who are looking for a new life, away from drugs and crime. Set Free teaches participants life skills, hosts Bible-based support groups, and gets participants involved in work-based experiences.



