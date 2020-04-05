Electro Standards SCups® Units Utilize Super Capacitors to Assist with Fluctuating Power of Wind, Wave, or Solar Renewable Energy Systems

Press Releases Electro Standards Laboratories Press Release

Cranston, RI, April 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Electro Standards Laboratories has designed UPS devices known as SCups®. The SCups® utilize Super Capacitors for energy storage, rather than typical battery backup systems. Super Capacitors are preferred because they provide a very low maintenance solution with an extremely high cycle life and without the shelf life concerns of typical battery backup systems. The SCups® SuperCapacitor UPS is perfect to assist with the fluctuating power of low power remote systems where primary power can be interrupted. Typical applications include intermittent grid power or renewable energy systems such as solar, wind or wave power systems. The SCups® units are available in both desktop configuration and board-only configurations that can be easily integrated into user equipment or can be supplied in a standalone package.Electro Standards Laboratories (ESL), Cranston, RI, expands its Super Capacitor Uninterruptible Power Supply line to now include Models 1023, 1024, 1026, and 1027 units. SCups® are designed to provide backup DC power to nominal 12VDC and 24VDC systems in the event that the primary power supply is interrupted. The units automatically detect loss of primary power, at which time DC power is then supplied from the SCups®. Once primary power is restored, it is routed to the load and also used to recharge the Super Capacitor in the SCups. For more information about the SCups® product line, including application diagrams, visit the product selection webpage at: https://www.electrostandards.com/scups-supercapacitor-ups/To speak with one of their Technical Sales Representatives call 401-943-1164, eslab@ElectroStandards.com, or www.ElectroStandards.com.Why Electro Standards Laboratories? Electro Standards Laboratories' Research and Development Engineers & Scientists have expertise in energy storage, management, and integration of monolithic and hybrid systems made from combinations of Lithium Ion Super Capacitors, batteries, turbines, and solar cells.SuperCapacitor electricity storage devices are primarily used because of their high energy, power density and excellent reliablity. They provide an effective use of energy regeneration and long compensation time. They are also small and light-weight. These devices are ideal for assistance with backup and peak assist power management for solar power, wind power, medical facilities/hospitals, remote military operations, construction sites and more.Utilizing this experience and knowledge, they have developed several COTS product lines used in various power applications, supporting Power and Energy Industries all over the world. Products that have emerged from this research includes the newest product line of Hybrid Power Management Units, commonly referred to as HPMU's. SCups® line of super capacitor uninterruptible power supplies and our lithium-ion capacitor Energy ActionSystem Development Shelf — an industry first.

https://www.electrostandards.com



