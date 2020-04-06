Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Integrative Medical Centers Press Release

Receive press releases from Integrative Medical Centers: By Email RSS Feeds: Integrative Medical Centers Telemedicine Services

Integrative Medical Centers Partners with Docity Health for Telemedicine Services

Fort Lauderdale, FL, April 06, 2020 --(



Adding virtual care to Integrative's practice will allow patients simple, on-demand care in a fraction of the time and at a reduced cost. Patients can address healthcare issues quickly with real-time care consultations and learn about treatment options within minutes, while never leaving the comfort of home.



Docity Health is a connected telehealth platform facilitating communication between doctors and patients face-to-face through a smartphone, tablet or computer bringing the clinic to the couch.



“Integrative Medical Centers are very pleased to partner with a veteran-owned company like Docity to expand IMC’s service offerings in this unprecedented time of uncertainty we are going through as the risk of COVID -19 spreads. Through Docity’s secure telemedicine platform, we will be able to conduct virtual care visits to reduce the risk of spreading the Corona virus and augment care for patients,” stated Dr. John DeLuca, IMC Medical Director.



Will Bewley, Docity’s co-founder, believes that virtually connecting patients and providers is imperative, if possible, during this critical time and should help reduce the risk and spread of COVID-19. “We are excited to partner with Integrative Medical Centers as we share the same passion for health and wellness, and we look forward to providing quality healthcare together for many years to come.”



Integrative Medical Centers is now accepting telemedicine appointments for the North Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Lake Worth locations. Call 954-306-6497 for more information or visit the website at www.IMCDR.com. More information is forthcoming as to how can schedule a HIPAA compliant, fully secure telemedicine conference. Please call with any questions.



Contact: 954-306-6497

Email: integrativemedcenters@gmail.com

URL: www.IMCdr.com



About Integrative Medical Centers

IMC is a growing company that owns and operates Integrative & Functional medical practices in South Florida, with plans to roll up clinics state-wide and beyond.



Integrative and Functional Medicine leverages the strongest protocols and strategies of Eastern and Western medicine to create an individualized, patient-centered, science-based approach that engages patients and practitioners to work together to address the underlying causes of disease and promote optimal wellness. Integrative and Functional physicians develop a detailed understanding of each patient’s genetic, biochemical, and lifestyle factors and use that data to direct personalized treatment plans that lead to improved patient outcomes.



About Docity Health, Inc.

Docity Health is veteran-owned digital health company, delivering on demand access to cutting edge technologies and programs at affordable monthly prices. In addition to conventional partnerships with clinics and practices across the country, Docity is the only telemedicine provider in the United States to partner directly with Internet companies to deliver healthcare access to their customers. For more information, visit www.docity.com



Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the Company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain or increase gross margins, achieve profitability and build shareholder value are forward looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the Company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Fort Lauderdale, FL, April 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Integrative Medical Centers Holdings, Inc. (IMC) announced a partnership with Orlando-based Docity Health to provide telemedicine services to patients.Adding virtual care to Integrative's practice will allow patients simple, on-demand care in a fraction of the time and at a reduced cost. Patients can address healthcare issues quickly with real-time care consultations and learn about treatment options within minutes, while never leaving the comfort of home.Docity Health is a connected telehealth platform facilitating communication between doctors and patients face-to-face through a smartphone, tablet or computer bringing the clinic to the couch.“Integrative Medical Centers are very pleased to partner with a veteran-owned company like Docity to expand IMC’s service offerings in this unprecedented time of uncertainty we are going through as the risk of COVID -19 spreads. Through Docity’s secure telemedicine platform, we will be able to conduct virtual care visits to reduce the risk of spreading the Corona virus and augment care for patients,” stated Dr. John DeLuca, IMC Medical Director.Will Bewley, Docity’s co-founder, believes that virtually connecting patients and providers is imperative, if possible, during this critical time and should help reduce the risk and spread of COVID-19. “We are excited to partner with Integrative Medical Centers as we share the same passion for health and wellness, and we look forward to providing quality healthcare together for many years to come.”Integrative Medical Centers is now accepting telemedicine appointments for the North Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Lake Worth locations. Call 954-306-6497 for more information or visit the website at www.IMCDR.com. More information is forthcoming as to how can schedule a HIPAA compliant, fully secure telemedicine conference. Please call with any questions.Contact: 954-306-6497Email: integrativemedcenters@gmail.comURL: www.IMCdr.comAbout Integrative Medical CentersIMC is a growing company that owns and operates Integrative & Functional medical practices in South Florida, with plans to roll up clinics state-wide and beyond.Integrative and Functional Medicine leverages the strongest protocols and strategies of Eastern and Western medicine to create an individualized, patient-centered, science-based approach that engages patients and practitioners to work together to address the underlying causes of disease and promote optimal wellness. Integrative and Functional physicians develop a detailed understanding of each patient’s genetic, biochemical, and lifestyle factors and use that data to direct personalized treatment plans that lead to improved patient outcomes.About Docity Health, Inc.Docity Health is veteran-owned digital health company, delivering on demand access to cutting edge technologies and programs at affordable monthly prices. In addition to conventional partnerships with clinics and practices across the country, Docity is the only telemedicine provider in the United States to partner directly with Internet companies to deliver healthcare access to their customers. For more information, visit www.docity.comSafe Harbor StatementThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the Company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain or increase gross margins, achieve profitability and build shareholder value are forward looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the Company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Contact Information Integrative Medical Centers

Fred Birks

954-306-6497



www.integrativemedicalcenters.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Integrative Medical Centers Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend