Cloud Analogy Announces Webinar on Top 5 Success Mantras to Run High Velocity Sales

Website: https://cloudanalogy.com/ Dover, DE, April 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Cloud Analogy, the worldwide leader in Salesforce Development Services and CRM Implementation Solutions, today announced a live webinar on Top 5 Success Mantras to run High Velocity Sales. This webinar will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 8:30 PM IST/3:00 PM GMT.The leading Salesforce Silver Partner announced that this webinar will be centric to guide sales managers and reps transform Salesforce into an omnichannel sales engagement workspace.This webinar by Ajay Dubedi (Founder and the Chief Executive Officer at Cloud Analogy) and Malika Pathak (the Chief Operating Officer at Cloud Analogy) will also guide users on how to clearly understand the modern sales landscape and the psychology of selling anything. Users can also expect to gain invaluable insights on how to prioritize conflicting sales objectives and top 5 insider secrets and success mantras to boost sales.In this webinar, attendees will learn about:Learn effective hacks for sales outreachHigh Velocity Sales-Top 5 insider secrets and success mantrasOvercome customer objections before they happenHow to transform Salesforce into an omnichannel sales engagement workspace?New levels of best-practice automation for scalable, repeatable successIdentify your ideal customers and your total addressable marketHow to prioritize conflicting sales objectives?Understand the modern sales landscape and the psychology of selling anythingRegistration for the "Salesforce High Velocity Sales - Supercharge Your Inside Sales Team" webinar is now open. Visit the Webinar Registration Page on the Cloud Analogy website to register for this free and interactive webinar.About Ajay DubediAjay Dubedi, the founder and CEO of Cloud Analogy, is a prominent Salesforce Sales, Service, and Marketing cloud Consultant with rich expertise in handling challenging business models.About Malika PathakA member of the prestigious Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development(CIPD), Malika has assisted some of the most reputed global brands by handling Business Development, Corporate Strategy, and Strategic Business Unit Leadership. Malika is the Chief Operating Officer at Cloud Analogy and a proud Scrum Master and Scrum Product Owner.About Cloud AnalogyCloud Analogy, a Salesforce Silver Partner, is the world’s preferred Salesforce Development Company that specializes in Salesforce implementation, Salesforce customization, and Salesforce integration. As one of the leading Salesforce Consultancy Companies in the USA, it offers end-to-end Salesforce development services to transform businesses.Regarded as the most successful and trusted Salesforce development company in the USA and globally, Cloud Analogy is the name small, medium, and big-sized enterprises across the world trust to manage their partners, products, services, customers, and capabilities.Keep up-to-date on Cloud Analogy events and developments by joining its online communities at Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.Contact Information:Investor RelationsCloud Analogy Softech Pvt. Ltd.8 The Green Suite 5648,Dover, Delaware 19901, USATel: +1 (415) 830-3899Email: info@cloudanalogy.comWebsite: https://cloudanalogy.com/ Contact Information Cloud Analogy

