Cloud Analogy Announces Webinar on Report Smuggler - The Game Changer of Salesforce Reports

Dover, DE, April 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Cloud Analogy, the worldwide leader in Salesforce Development Services and CRM Implementation Solutions, today announced a live webinar on Report Smuggler - The Game Changer Of Salesforce Reports. This webinar will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 11:00 AM CST/9:30 PM IST.The leading Salesforce Silver Partner announced that this webinar will be advantageous to Salesforce and non-Salesforce users so they can generate, download, and share Salesforce reports, even while on the move.Ajay Dubedi, CRM Disruptor and Innovator and the CEO of Cloud Analogy, and Nitish Bharadwaj, Certified CPQ Specialist and the Chief Information Officer at Cloud Analogy, will guide attendees on how to create, generate, download, and share simple as well as sophisticated Salesforce reports with Salesforce and non-Salesforce users using Report Smuggler. The native app is easy-to-use and redefines transparency, data privacy, and report automation.In this webinar, attendees will learn:Why is sharing of Salesforce reports with non-Salesforce users critical?Introduction about Report Smuggler.How to enhance transparency and better sharing of data and information across the organization?Report Smuggler Report sharing via email and Scheduling.Report Smuggler Report on-site and other functionality demos.About Ajay DubediAjay Dubedi, the founder and CEO of Cloud Analogy, is a prominent Salesforce Sales, Service, and Marketing cloud Consultant with rich expertise in handling challenging business models.About Cloud AnalogyCloud Analogy, a Salesforce Silver Partner, is the world's preferred Salesforce Development Company that specializes in Salesforce implementation, Salesforce customization, and Salesforce integration. As one of the leading Salesforce Consultancy Companies in the USA, it offers end-to-end Salesforce development services to transform businesses.Regarded as the most successful and trusted Salesforce development company in the USA and globally, Cloud Analogy is the name small, medium, and big-sized enterprises across the world trust to manage their partners, products, services, customers, and capabilities.Keep up-to-date on Cloud Analogy events and developments by joining its online communities at Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.Contact Information:Investor RelationsCloud Analogy Softech Pvt. Ltd.8 The Green Suite 5648,Dover, Delaware 19901, USATel: +1 (415) 830-3899Email: info@cloudanalogy.comWebsite: https://cloudanalogy.com/

Ajay Dubedi

415-830-3899



https://cloudanalogy.com/



