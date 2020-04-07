The James Family Charitable Foundation Donates 100,000 Meals to Nonprofit Feeding America’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response Fund

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The James Family Charitable Foundation Press Release

As a result of the current coronavirus pandemic, according to Feeding America, food banks across the country will need an estimated $1.4 billion over the next six months to provide food to people facing hunger. The James Family Charitable Foundation is committed to providing meals for these families in need.

“We set up our foundation to be able to give back to those in need and now with school closures, rising unemployment and rising poverty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this will disproportionately impact people already at risk of hunger. With Feeding America’s network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we are more than happy to provide for 100,000 meals to families in need during this terrible crisis,” stated Adrian James.



As the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, Feeding America is uniquely positioned to help the people who need it most during this difficult time. Its COVID-19 Response Fund is specifically designed to enable its nationwide network of 200 food banks to secure the resources needed to serve the influx of people facing hunger and food shortages amid the pandemic.



Feeding America serves about 40 million people facing hunger in all 50 states and Puerto Rico per year, including 11 million children and 7 million seniors. Feeding America has stated that 98% of the money donated goes to their cause of feeding people in need by working with food banks and pantries across the country to address food insecurity.



Feeding America recently announced that an estimated $1.4 billion in additional resources will be needed over the next six months to provide enough food for families struggling with hunger - a 30% increase to the baseline six-month operating costs of 200-member food banks nationwide.



About Feeding America:

Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger.



www.feedingamerica.org | (800) 771-2303



About The James Family Charitable Foundation:

The James Family Charitable Foundation was founded with the mission to create positive change for families in need, particularly those in economically disadvantaged communities. The Foundation aims to provide donations in order to facilitate creating change in communities that need it most.



Adrian James

(800) 627-7110



https://www.thejamesfoundation.com



