TCS Recognized as a Leader in Property & Casualty Insurance Application and Digital Services by Everest Group

Tata Consultancy Services has been positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance Application and Digital Services. TCS’ Comprehensive Partner Ecosystem, Deep Domain Expertise and Ability to Serve Customers as a Strategic Partner were cited as key strengths.

Mumbai, India, April 08, 2020 --(



Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance Application and Digital Services[1].



In an assessment of 22 global service providers offering P&C insurance application and digital services, TCS was placed highest for vision and capability. The report highlights that TCS has invested in creating a comprehensive partner ecosystem that has helped it steer a joint go-to-market strategy for insurance customers. Cited as key strengths are the company’s strong market messaging and vision around "connected insurance," and multiple point solutions leveraging IoT in the areas of driving behavior monitoring, connected home, and sensor-based risk intelligence.



The report notes that TCS has demonstrated strong success proof points in assisting P&C insurers around channel innovation and enhancing customer experience. According to the report, customers appreciate its large pool of skilled resources across multiple technologies, deep domain expertise, and ability to serve them as a strategic partner.



“Forward thinking insurers are building partner ecosystems and leveraging them to design new business models and drive their growth and transformation agendas in the Business 4.0™ era,” said K Krithivasan, Global Head, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance group, TCS. “This recognition by an independent third-party research firm is a recognition of our vision, strategy, vast portfolio of solutions, and the resultant market impact.”



TCS helps customers adopt Business 4.0 behaviors – mass personalization, ecosystem play, embracing risk and creating exponential value – and leverage its Machine First™ Delivery Model (MFDM™) to drive automation, as well as TCS PACE™ to accelerate innovation.



For insurers around the world, TCS offers a comprehensive portfolio of digital transformation services – consulting and industry advisory, agile application development, engagement layer transformations, digital core platform implementations, business model reimagination, and data, analytics, automation and cognitive intelligence solutions.



Specific to P&C insurers, TCS offers business domain and technology advisory, intelligent process automation solutions, and consulting and solution implementation services for IFRS17 compliance. It leverages IoT, big data, blockchain, machine learning and AI to provide innovative solutions that reimagine products, processes and services. These include AI Studio for insurance, peer-to-peer insurance, commercial co-insurance smart contracts, usage-based-insurance and connected insurance solutions. Other key offerings are customer journey and business process reimagination, digital enablement through cloud migration, APIfication and microservices development that enable insurers to leverage ecosystems.



“Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers are facing a perfect storm: evolving customer demand, the rise of non-traditional competitors, exposure to emerging risks, disruptive technologies, and cybersecurity challenges. They are countering these threats and securing competitive advantage by investing in channels, new commercial models, and innovative coverage options, as well as by breaking siloed data and systems,” said aditya Jain, Practice Director, Everest Group. “Strong market messaging and vision around connected insurance, success proof points on assisting P&C insurers around channel innovation and enhancing customer experience, and the ability to serve as a strategic partner have helped TCS strengthen its market positioning as a Leader on the P&C Insurance Application and Digital Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020.”



“With our ability to anticipate emerging demand themes, deep domain and digital expertise, agile capabilities, and skilled talent, we are well-placed to help customers transition to future-proof business models and build innovative offerings that deliver customer delight,” added K Krithivasan.



[1] Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance Application and Digital Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2020 – Coverage, Channels, and Commercial Model Innovation, Ronak Doshi & Aaditya Jain, Everest Group, December 2019



About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent AgileTM delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.



A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 446,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.



TCS Media Contacts



India

Email: arushie.sinha@tcs.com



