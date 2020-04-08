Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Applied Health Analytics Press Release

Receive press releases from Applied Health Analytics: By Email RSS Feeds: Applied Health Analytics Named Shortlister Q2 2020 Top Vendor for Health Risk Assessment and Wellness

Applied Health Analytics has been named a Q2 2020 Top Vendor for both Health Risk Assessment and Wellness by Shortlister, a company that matches employers with technology vendors in the wellness, human resources and employee benefits space.

Nashville, TN, April 08, 2020 --(



Applied Health Analytics was chosen as both a Wellness Company Top Vendor and a Health Risk Assessment Top Vendor for best-in-class technology offerings that equip employers with the tools to manage employee health and wellness programs. Top Vendors are selected on a quarterly basis and are chosen based on a wide range of criteria, including:



- Company stability

- Number of lives covered

- Bid wins vs. losses

- Bid finalist meeting scores

- Post-implementation quality survey ratings

- Quality and recency of customer reviews

- Quantity of vendor name searches in the Shortlister platform



“We are pleased to again be named as a Top Vendor for both Health Risk Assessment and Wellness by Shortlister,” said Robert Chamberlain, Chairman and CEO at Applied Health Analytics. “This honor demonstrates that Applied Health Analytics consistently meets Top Vendor criteria and continues to win the bid process for employers that are looking for the best technology in health risk assessment and wellness.”



Applied Health Analytics offers risk stratification and engagement technology through the bIQ™ Population Health Management platform. bIQ allows employers to achieve data interoperability in the deployment and tracking of employee wellbeing initiatives. This includes a well-utilized proprietary risk assessment that provides insight into individual health risks and overall wellbeing, allowing for early detection of chronic and underlying health issues.



As the health and wellbeing needs of hospitals, health systems and employers continue to evolve, Applied Health Analytics remains at the forefront with the technology and services to deliver efficient and effective population health management initiatives. Applied Health Analytics understands the unique needs of employers looking to enhance employee health and reduce benefit expense and provides the tools and resources to streamline and optimize the delivery of these health initiatives.



About Applied Health Analytics



Founded in 2009, Nashville-based Applied Health Analytics, LLC provides a range of analytics, technology and services to hospitals and health systems that support population health, value-based care arrangements, employer-centric strategies and risk-based contracting. A joint-venture partner with Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Charlotte, North Carolina-based Atrium Health, Applied Health Analytics empowers hospitals and health systems to administer programs that influence a positive payer mix, reduce health benefit costs, improve quality outcomes and manage patient health. Learn more at https://www.appliedhealth.net/. Nashville, TN, April 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Applied Health Analytics has been named a Q2 2020 Top Vendor for both Health Risk Assessment and Wellness by Shortlister, a company that matches employers with technology vendors in the wellness, human resources and employee benefits space.Applied Health Analytics was chosen as both a Wellness Company Top Vendor and a Health Risk Assessment Top Vendor for best-in-class technology offerings that equip employers with the tools to manage employee health and wellness programs. Top Vendors are selected on a quarterly basis and are chosen based on a wide range of criteria, including:- Company stability- Number of lives covered- Bid wins vs. losses- Bid finalist meeting scores- Post-implementation quality survey ratings- Quality and recency of customer reviews- Quantity of vendor name searches in the Shortlister platform“We are pleased to again be named as a Top Vendor for both Health Risk Assessment and Wellness by Shortlister,” said Robert Chamberlain, Chairman and CEO at Applied Health Analytics. “This honor demonstrates that Applied Health Analytics consistently meets Top Vendor criteria and continues to win the bid process for employers that are looking for the best technology in health risk assessment and wellness.”Applied Health Analytics offers risk stratification and engagement technology through the bIQ™ Population Health Management platform. bIQ allows employers to achieve data interoperability in the deployment and tracking of employee wellbeing initiatives. This includes a well-utilized proprietary risk assessment that provides insight into individual health risks and overall wellbeing, allowing for early detection of chronic and underlying health issues.As the health and wellbeing needs of hospitals, health systems and employers continue to evolve, Applied Health Analytics remains at the forefront with the technology and services to deliver efficient and effective population health management initiatives. Applied Health Analytics understands the unique needs of employers looking to enhance employee health and reduce benefit expense and provides the tools and resources to streamline and optimize the delivery of these health initiatives.About Applied Health AnalyticsFounded in 2009, Nashville-based Applied Health Analytics, LLC provides a range of analytics, technology and services to hospitals and health systems that support population health, value-based care arrangements, employer-centric strategies and risk-based contracting. A joint-venture partner with Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Charlotte, North Carolina-based Atrium Health, Applied Health Analytics empowers hospitals and health systems to administer programs that influence a positive payer mix, reduce health benefit costs, improve quality outcomes and manage patient health. Learn more at https://www.appliedhealth.net/. Contact Information Applied Health Analytics

Celena Barton

615-678-1309



www.appliedhealth.net



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Applied Health Analytics Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend