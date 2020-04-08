RE/MAX Platinum Realty Agents Recognized for Outstanding Performance in 2019



RE/MAX Platinum Realty Agents in Sarasota and Manatee Counties, Florida, Receive Achievement Awards

“We are very proud of our recognized agents who have demonstrated outstanding client service and exceptional negotiation skills,” said Broker-Owner Bryan Guentner. “They have worked very hard to achieve their clients’ goals.”



Downtown Sarasota Office



In the Downtown Sarasota office, Dianne Anderson’s team received the Platinum Club award.



Seven associates and one team received the 100% Club award. The winning associates were Theresa Davidson, Susan Kirk, Midge McCarthy, Wade Ongstad, Pamela Pileggi, Susan Retzke and Pamela Strom. The winning team was the Golden Group led by Jessica Bow.



Four associates received the Executive Club award: Maria Atkins, Carol Bentivegna, Bruce Ginsberg and Amy Worth.



Venice Office



In the Venice office, two associates and one team received the Platinum Club award. The winning team was the Deborah & Dick Miller Team. The winning associates were Faith Blackburn and Sandra Tresh.



Joseph Hayden and Robin Vaccai received the 100% Club award.



Eight associates and two teams received the Executive Club award. The winning associates were Sandra Adkins-Pertz, Alicia Caithness, Fran LeRoux, Ann Meisner, Maia Morrison, Jim Mulvey, Nicole Schmaling and Judy Winkelmann. The winning teams were Myles & Claudia Fromer and the Stephanie Silva Team led by Stephanie Marlowe-Silva.



Lakewood Ranch Office



In the Lakewood Ranch office, two associates and one team received the 100% Club award. The winning associates were Zachary Kaplan and Gina Morgando. The winning team was the Helen Jaquith Team.



David Fauquier and Jason Hochstetler received the Executive Club award.



West Villages Office



In the West Villages office, Kyle Tenbusch received the 100% Club award and Curt Cooke received the Executive Club award.



Bryan Guentner

941-929-9090



www.PlatinumRealtyFlorida.com

Media Contact:

Thomas & Brannan Communications

(941) 355-3006

sheila@thomasbrannan.com



