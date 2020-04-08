IAEI Reaches Out to the Electrical Community During COVID-19

The International Association of Electrical Inspectors (IAEI) jointly hosted a free webinar on April 6, 2020 at 2:00 pm ET for electrical professionals on "Continuing Safe Permitting and Inspection Practices During COVID-19." Visit www.iaei.org for the replay link. IAEI also invites electrical professionals to visit their Facebook page, facebook.com/IAEIorg for access to code change articles, electrical safety information, updates on exam prep and reference books, and community.

The IAEI Board of Directors and staff extends its deepest concern and support for members, friends, partners, and customers impacted by the current coronavirus (COVID-19) health emergency. The health of its members and industry partners is of utmost importance. IAEI’s statement and guidance on COVID-19 response are available on the website at www.iaei.org, and page will be updated as we continue to monitor the situation.



“What does IAEI offer besides moral support and guidance to our members to follow their local jurisdiction rules regarding COVID-19? A shared concern for our members and all electrical professionals, many of whom who are continuing vital work in construction, maintenance, and code enforcement,” stated Clements. “During this time when public gatherings are unavailable, we invite electrical professionals to visit our Facebook page, facebook.com/IAEIorg, which provides access to code change articles, electrical safety information, updates on IAEI reference and exam prep publications, and a shared community for questions and concerns. As always, IAEI strives to be a source of solid, trusted information and training on electrical safety and code.”



About IAEI

