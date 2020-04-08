

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases Executives & Employees Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt,... Press Release

Receive press releases from Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.: By Email RSS Feeds: Henderson Franklin Expands Litigation Team and Welcomes Prominent Trial Attorney Jerry Olivo





With over 80 trials in nearly every type of case, Olivo’s vast trial experience is from both sides of the table -- first as a prosecutor and then as a defense litigator representing clients in matters of creditor’s rights, criminal law, family law, general civil litigation, civil rights, employment law, and education law. He also handles administrative law issues in a variety of areas and professions. Olivo is also a Florida Supreme Court Certified County Civil, Circuit Civil, and Family Law Mediator and uses his expertise to serve as a mediator in family law and general civil litigation matters. Olivo is admitted to practice in Florida and Wisconsin.



Olivo is honored to be a member of the Foundation for Lee County Public Schools’ Golden Apple Selection Committee and serves on an allocation’s team for the United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades and Okeechobee.



Originally from Staten Island, New York, Olivo was raised in Port Charlotte, Florida. He received his Bachelors of Science in Exercise and Sport Sciences (with a specialization in Sport Management) from the University of Florida, a certificate from the National Sports Law Institute, and his law degree from Marquette University Law School. He may be reached at jerry.olivo@henlaw.com or 239-344-1168.



Henderson Franklin is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients to build their homes, businesses, and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information about Olivo or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com or connect with us on social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram. Fort Myers, FL, April 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Geraldo F. (Jerry) Olivo, III has joined the Tort & Insurance Litigation Department.With over 80 trials in nearly every type of case, Olivo’s vast trial experience is from both sides of the table -- first as a prosecutor and then as a defense litigator representing clients in matters of creditor’s rights, criminal law, family law, general civil litigation, civil rights, employment law, and education law. He also handles administrative law issues in a variety of areas and professions. Olivo is also a Florida Supreme Court Certified County Civil, Circuit Civil, and Family Law Mediator and uses his expertise to serve as a mediator in family law and general civil litigation matters. Olivo is admitted to practice in Florida and Wisconsin.Olivo is honored to be a member of the Foundation for Lee County Public Schools’ Golden Apple Selection Committee and serves on an allocation’s team for the United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades and Okeechobee.Originally from Staten Island, New York, Olivo was raised in Port Charlotte, Florida. He received his Bachelors of Science in Exercise and Sport Sciences (with a specialization in Sport Management) from the University of Florida, a certificate from the National Sports Law Institute, and his law degree from Marquette University Law School. He may be reached at jerry.olivo@henlaw.com or 239-344-1168.Henderson Franklin is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients to build their homes, businesses, and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information about Olivo or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com or connect with us on social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram. Contact Information Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.

Gail Lamarche

239-344-1100



www.henlaw.com



Click here to view the company profile of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.