CodersLink COVID-19 Support Program for SMB’s Hiring Tech Talent

The staffing firm CodersLink is releasing an SMB aid program to help businesses maintain their operations and keep hiring remote tech professionals during the coronavirus COVID-19 healthcare crisis.

CodersLink founders and team members are familiar with the challenges of starting and growing a company and realize that today, more than ever, everyone must work together to get through this public health emergency and it’s economical consequences. The CodersLink COVID-19 Support Program program is meant to help companies weather the storm while keeping their tech teams strong.



Program Details



Only applies to Startups and SMBs



From $2,000 to $6,200 USD in annual discounts per hire



80 job openings or $500,000 in discounts available, whichever is hit first



Weekly educational and informational content on remote team management best practices



No limit on the number of hires made by a single qualifying company



Companies looking to apply for the program have to fill a ten-question application form on the following website:



https://coderslink.com/company/covid-19-support-program/?utm_source=Press



Once applied, it takes up to two business days to receive a response.



Jesus Lopez

+1-512-289-9825



https://coderslink.com



