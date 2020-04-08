CodersLink COVID-19 Support Program for SMB’s Hiring Tech Talent

San Antonio, TX, April 08, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- In the midst of the coronavirus healthcare crisis and its economic impact, CodersLink recognizes the importance of startups and SMBs in the economy and how technology plays a fundamental role in their growth. In response, CodersLink is launching a $500,000 support program that provides annual discounts ranging from $2,000 USD to $6,000 USD per job with no limit on the number of hires a qualifying company can make under the program.
CodersLink founders and team members are familiar with the challenges of starting and growing a company and realize that today, more than ever, everyone must work together to get through this public health emergency and it’s economical consequences. The CodersLink COVID-19 Support Program program is meant to help companies weather the storm while keeping their tech teams strong.
Program Details
Only applies to Startups and SMBs
From $2,000 to $6,200 USD in annual discounts per hire
80 job openings or $500,000 in discounts available, whichever is hit first
Weekly educational and informational content on remote team management best practices
No limit on the number of hires made by a single qualifying company
Companies looking to apply for the program have to fill a ten-question application form on the following website:
https://coderslink.com/company/covid-19-support-program/?utm_source=Press
Once applied, it takes up to two business days to receive a response.
About CodersLink: CodersLink is a technology staffing company based out of San Antonio, Texas. It helps scaling companies grow and augment their tech teams with pre-vetted and bilingual talent from Mexico and Latin America. CodersLink has helped more than 70 US partners build-remote tech teams from a single developer to a whole team by connecting them to our community of more than 12,000 tech engineers, designers, and developers.