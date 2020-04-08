Gempler's Focuses on Employee Safety While Continuing to Support Needs of Essential Services Providers



Gempler’s priority is the health and wellness of its employees. Leaders put additional safety measures in place in response to COVID-19, including social distancing, flexible work times, remote work for office employees and increased sanitation. Gempler’s is following CDC, and Federal, State, and local health and safety guidance and regulations to protect its biggest asset – employees and their families.



President Carl Atwell and the Customer Service team took quick action to ensure employee safety while still meeting increased demand for Gempler’s products. Within 24 hours, reps were set up to take calls from the safety of their own homes. Carl shared in a letter to customers: “I’m so inspired with our employees’ desires to help each other and still have relentless focus on helping you. One employee made me promise to keep shipping no matter what, 'because our customers need these items and we can’t let them down'.”



Gempler’s extended its service hours and added team members in its Janesville distribution center to meet their commitment to supplying Personal Protective Equipment, Tools, Pest Control, Sprayers, Shop Supplies, Workwear, and Footwear that essential service providers need to continue the hard work that is so critical to our nation’s infrastructure, health and safety.



As of March 30, friendly, knowledgeable Customer Service reps are available at 1-800-382-8473 from 7:30am to 6pm CDT Monday through Friday and now on Saturdays from 8am to Noon CDT to answer customer’s questions and take orders for essential products. Erin, leader of Gempler’s Customer Service team, wants customers to know: “Our reps are committed to you and truly understand the hard work you do – many are farmers or have family who work in essential services. When you call Gempler’s, you’ll always get a friendly, neighborly voice on the line. We’ll work together to get through the usual challenges of Springtime, plus now the impacts of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to your farm or business.”



For local customers, order pick up is available at the Gempler’s Janesville facility, 401 S Wright Road, Janesville, WI 53546. Customers can place their order online or call 1-800-382-8473. Customer Service will arrange for a safe distance pick up. Please call for urgent orders to ensure they are received and processed immediately.



Gempler’s customers are growers in every part of the agriculture industry including fruit and vegetables, row crops, dairy, beef, poultry, nurseries, wineries, etc. The growers range from small farms to the largest agriculture operations in the country. The maintainers are primarily municipalities and landscapers.



Janesville, WI, April 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Gempler's Inc., an ecommerce nationwide business serving critical customer segments in Agriculture and the Green Industry, announced actions to ensure employee safety while fulfilling their commitment to provide necessary products to essential service businesses.

