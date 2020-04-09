Clarion Events Africa Moves DRC Mining Week to October

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases DRC Mining Week Press Release

DRC Mining Week will now run from 7-9 October 2020 at The Pullman Grand Karavia Hotel, Lubumbashi, DRC.

DRC Mining Week is organised by Clarion Events Africa, a leading Cape Town-based and multi-award winning organiser of exhibitions and conferences across the continent in the infrastructure, energy and mining sectors. Other well-known events by Clarion Events Africa include African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa, Africa Mining Forum, Nigeria Mining Week, Future Energy East Africa and Future Energy Nigeria. The company is part of the UK-based Clarion Events Group. Lubumbashi, Congo (Kinshasa), April 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Due to the current status of the global COVID-19 virus and the ban applied on mass gatherings by the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Clarion Events Africa (formerly Spintelligent) is rescheduling DRC Mining Week. The event, which was due to take place from 17-19 June, will now run from 7-9 October 2020. The venue - The Pullman Grand Karavia Hotel in Lubumbashi, DRC - remains unchanged.DRC Mining Week, on its 16th edition, will attract over 5,000 local and international mining stakeholders and influencers from across public and private sectors, doing business in the DRC and is recognised as the largest, B2B mining expo in the country.“The health and safety of our exhibitors, visitors, employees and the wider public is of paramount importance to us,” says managing director David Ashdown.“We have been closely monitoring the spread of the COVID-19 virus around the globe, and into Africa and we wish all of our customers well during this challenging time. We take this decision with the full support and commitment of our key stakeholders and partners. We have given the maximum term to the opportunity to continue with the event in June as the project drives vital revenues for suppliers and mining operators, so important to all stakeholders at this time. However, now is the time to postpone and we do it with confidence that in October we can deliver an event of equal quality and value to the industry sector.”Support from partnersMany of the South African exhibitors at DRC Mining Week are members of the South African Capital Equipment Export Council (SACEEC). Mr Eric Bruggeman, CEO of SACEEC and DRC Mining Week event ambassador says: “Given the current uncertainty about the duration of the pandemic, we support the move of all events to the second half of 2020. SACEEC will fully support Clarion Events in every possible way to ensure that the shows and exhibitions are successful.”Standard Bank is the Diamond Plus sponsor of the 2020 edition. Amedeo Anniciello, Chief Executive of Standard Bank in the DRC comments: “As we navigate the evolving situation concerning the spread of the virus, we are informed by the need to assertively safeguard the health and safety of our workplace, staff, clients and the communities in which we operate. Following this guidance, we fully support Clarion Events Spintelligent in its decision to postpone the DRC Mining Week Conference and Exhibition to October 2020.”John Nsana Kanyoni, Vice-President of the Chamber of Mines in the DRC adds: “I support your decision to postpone the event given that the Covid-19 pandemic has affected our country. We hope to see you in the coming months for DRC Mining Week; an essential meeting point for the economy of the country.”DRC Mining Week is organised by Clarion Events Africa, a leading Cape Town-based and multi-award winning organiser of exhibitions and conferences across the continent in the infrastructure, energy and mining sectors. Other well-known events by Clarion Events Africa include African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa, Africa Mining Forum, Nigeria Mining Week, Future Energy East Africa and Future Energy Nigeria. The company is part of the UK-based Clarion Events Group. Contact Information DRC Mining Week

Annemarie Roodbol

+27217003500



www.drcminingweek.com



