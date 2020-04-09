COVID-19: Tecman to Donate Over 1,000 Face Shields to Local NHS Trusts Each Week to Provide Vital Protection for Healthcare Workers

In the spirit of adapting to adversity and rising to the challenges of COVID-19, the team at Tecman Advanced Material Engineers are doing their bit to help. Employees of the business, based in Leamington Spa, have united to develop a disposable face shield that will provide vital protection for healthcare staff.

Healthcare workers require protective equipment, such as face shields, masks and gloves, to protect themselves and their patients and to prevent the further spread of infection.



The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an unprecedented demand for personal protection equipment (PPE) that supply chains are struggling to meet. This demand has created a global shortage of equipment that puts NHS workers and their patients at risk.



Around the UK, campaigns such as #PPE4NHS are driving donations of equipment from businesses into their local NHS trusts.



With a promise to donate over 1,000 CE-certified visors a week to the campaign, Tecman’s response will help to protect thousands of vulnerable healthcare workers.

The new lightweight, disposable face shield has been developed to provide maximum protection and long-term comfort. Having been through rigorous testing, the visors will be available from mid-April, and manufactured under the brand Tecman Advanced Healthcare Products.



The project has been led by Kevin Porter, Tecman’s Technical Director: “This is a time for businesses to pull together to protect our healthcare workers and help to slow the spread of infection,” says Kevin. “We are focused on producing an effective product with uncompromised safety. Our protective face shields are manufactured to CE standards and we’re proud to be supporting our NHS in this time of need.”



