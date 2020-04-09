Small Satellites Conference Postponed to September 2020, Following COVID-19 Concerns

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMI reports: Following concerns over COVID-19 and public gatherings, April’s Small Satellites conference will now commence in September 2020.

London, United Kingdom, April 09, 2020 --(



The two-day event will bring together a variety of senior representatives from across the alliance to meet, network and explore the small satellites revolution and its impact on future space.



With nations around the world developing their small satellites capability at speed, governments and trans-national agencies must manage this changing domain. As such, Small Satellites 2020 will consider best practise, regulatory principals, production and operational lessons learnt to effectively utilise this revolutionised resource.



To register for the conference or to find out more, interested parties should visit: http://www.small-satellites.com/prcom6



Small Satellites 2020 Highlights:



· Explore the LEO/GEO small, cube and nano-satellite market and its impact on future space

· Delve into key topics surrounding the new space market including: the legal and policy framework for operating in space, creating a regulatory structure to support the small satellite industry and how data networking across small satellite constellations is enabling new connectivity on the ground

· Learn about key programmes being developed by emerging space companies and national governments

· Exhibition opportunities for industry to showcase their capabilities



Bookings made by April 30 will receive a £600 early bird discount: http://www.small-satellites.com/prcom6



Small Satellites Conference

1st and 2nd September 2020

London, UK

Sponsored by CONTEC



For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

